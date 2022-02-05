Ever heard of peanut butter ramen? Here’s how you can make it at home

February 5, 2022 8:50:52 pm
Rich and creamy peanut butter is predominantly a breakfast accompaniment that can add a touch of wonder to your bread, toasts or even cereals. However, in the food world, peanut butter is now increasingly being used to flavour bowls of piping hot ramen.
You read it right! Spicy, peanut butter flavoured ramen noodles have lately been trending on social media. A Korean speciality, the dish is easy-to-make, uses minimal ingredients and is a flavour packed bomb in your mouth. Relished by K-pop stars such as the BTS, this soulful dish can be put together in less than 10 minutes.
Chef Guntas took to Instagram to share an easy recipe to make a bowl of spicy peanut butter ramen. Take a look here:
The perfect choice on a weeknight when you are exhausted and looking to cook a hearty meal in no time, try this delicious recipe:
Ingredients
*Ramen noodles– 1 packet
*Peanut butter– 1 tbsp
*Sriracha– 1 tbsp
*Light soya sauce– 1 tbsp
*Chopped red chilli
*Chilli flakes
*Very finely chopped garlic– 1 tbsp
*Roasted chopped peanuts– 2 tbsp
*Sesame seeds– 1 tbsp
*Chopped scallions– 2 tbsp
*Oil– 2 tbsp
Method
*First, boil your noodles without the tastemaker, drain and set aside.
*In a separate bowl, add the ramen seasonings and stir with a wooden spoon or a chopstick.
*Then, add chopped red chilli, chilli flakes, finely chopped garlic, roasted chopped peanuts, sesame seeds and chopped scallions, mix well.
*Pour 2 tablespoons of hot oils onto the mixture, stir.
*Add the peanut butter, sriracha and light soy sauce.
*Add the noodles to the mixture and coat well. To garnish, sprinkle with sesame seeds and chopped scallions. Enjoy!
“If you’re a fan of sizzling, spice, ramen, Thai food or peanut butter you’re gonna love it!”, Chef Guntas wrote on Instagram.
