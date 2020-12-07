scorecardresearch
Monday, December 07, 2020
Top news

Make peanut butter noodles in less than 15 minutes with this easy recipe

If you love the flavour of peanut butter, this is the recipe for you!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 7, 2020 8:50:02 pm
peanut butter noodlesHave you tried peanut butter noodles yet? (Source: nehadeepakshah/Instagram)

Love the flavour of peanut butter? How about using it to make spicy and yummy noodles?

Former MasterChef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah shared a recipe on Instagram for making peanut butter noodles that is not only very easy but also takes less than 15 minutes to cook, she said. Check out the recipe:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Shah (@nehadeepakshah)

Ingredients

1½ tbsp – Oil
4 to 5 cloves – Garlic
1 tsp – Ginger, grated
1 – green chilli, chopped
Lots of Veggies
1 tbsp – Chilli Crunch Oil
1 tbsp – Kashmiri red chilli paste
1 tbsp – Soy sauce
1 tbsp – Vinegar
Peanut butter
Salt, pepper & a little sugar
A little water
Some Noodles – Use Any

Method

*Heat oil in a pan. To this, add garlic, green or red chilli, and grated ginger. Cook until the garlic turns slightly golden.
*Now add the veggies like spring onions, carrots, and others one by one and saute for a while.
*Push the veggies to one side and add a little bit of oil to the pan.
*Add a little bit of Kashmiri red chilli paste and chilli crunch oil or schezwan sauce.
*Now add peanut butter and mix the ingredients well as you cook on medium to low flame.
*Now add soy sauce and vinegar and mix well.
*Add a little bit of sugar and season it with some salt and pepper. Add some water and mix to make a sauce.
*Now mix the veggies with the sauce and cook it for about a minute or two.
*Now add the boiled noodles and mix. Serve

Tip

Always boil the noodles a few hours prior and rub a little oil to prevent it from sticking.

When are you trying this?

