Make peanut butter noodles in less than 15 minutes with this easy recipe

Have you tried peanut butter noodles yet? (Source: nehadeepakshah/Instagram)

Love the flavour of peanut butter? How about using it to make spicy and yummy noodles?

Former MasterChef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah shared a recipe on Instagram for making peanut butter noodles that is not only very easy but also takes less than 15 minutes to cook, she said. Check out the recipe:

Ingredients

1½ tbsp – Oil

4 to 5 cloves – Garlic

1 tsp – Ginger, grated

1 – green chilli, chopped

Lots of Veggies

1 tbsp – Chilli Crunch Oil

1 tbsp – Kashmiri red chilli paste

1 tbsp – Soy sauce

1 tbsp – Vinegar

Peanut butter

Salt, pepper & a little sugar

A little water

Some Noodles – Use Any

Method

*Heat oil in a pan. To this, add garlic, green or red chilli, and grated ginger. Cook until the garlic turns slightly golden.

*Now add the veggies like spring onions, carrots, and others one by one and saute for a while.

*Push the veggies to one side and add a little bit of oil to the pan.

*Add a little bit of Kashmiri red chilli paste and chilli crunch oil or schezwan sauce.

*Now add peanut butter and mix the ingredients well as you cook on medium to low flame.

*Now add soy sauce and vinegar and mix well.

*Add a little bit of sugar and season it with some salt and pepper. Add some water and mix to make a sauce.

*Now mix the veggies with the sauce and cook it for about a minute or two.

*Now add the boiled noodles and mix. Serve

Tip

Always boil the noodles a few hours prior and rub a little oil to prevent it from sticking.

When are you trying this?

