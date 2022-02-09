Ditch your regular PB&J sandwich for this decadent version from Chrissy Teigen

A peanut butter and jelly sandwich is perhaps one of the most loved snacks around the world. It brings together three classics — peanut butter, jelly (and good old bread) — to make for a quick, satiating snack any time of the day.

However, if you are a foodie who likes to experiment and give the most basic foods a bit of an oomph, Chrissy Teigen, a cookbook author, has a recipe that you might want to try the next time you want to have a PB&J sandwich. The recipe is from her cookbook Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Chrissy, who often shares her meals and recipes on her Instagram account, recently posted a video of her husband, John Legend, devouring her peanut butter stuffed French toast with brown butter berry sauce.

Here’s how you can make it too!

PEANUT BUTTER STUFFED FRENCH TOAST WITH BROWN BUTTER BERRY SAUCE

Ingredients

For the brown butter berry sauce

*Jam of your choice

*Butter

*Banana

*Choice of bread

*Peanut butter

*2 eggs

*Milk

*Sugar

*1 tsp vanilla extract

*Pinch of salt

*Icing sugar

Method

1.Brown the butter over a medium flame in a saucepan for 4-5 minutes.

2. Add the jam to the brown butter and let it thicken a bit.

3.Then, spread out a couple tablespoons of chunky peanut butter on the bread. Spread the peanut butter in the middle on one and around the corners for the other.

4.Then, on the piece of bread which has the peanut butter spread in the center, add some sliced bananas. Layer it with the other piece of bread and press it down gently.

5.For the French toast, crack the eggs in a bowl and add the milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt to it, then whisk away.

6.Dip the peanut butter and banana sandwich in the batter and let it soak. 30 seconds on each side.

7.On the side that will go face down on the pan, sprinkle some sugar on top.

8.Add 3tbsp of butter in a non-stick pan and put the sandwich in, sugared side down.

9.Let it cook for about 3 minutes per side.

10.Then, sprinkle some sugar on the top.

11.Then, when one side is cooked golden, take the sandwich out of the pan.

12.Wipe the pan and put some fresh butter in it and place the uncooked side down on the pan.

13.Once cooked, plate it and sprinkle with some icing sugar and the brown butter berry sauce.

