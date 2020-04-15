Tried this peanut butter bread recipe from 1932?

People are making peanut butter bread at home. (Source: u/yolingling/Reddit) People are making peanut butter bread at home. (Source: u/yolingling/Reddit)

A lot of people have taken to baking as part of experimenting with their culinary skills while being at home during the lockdown. Banana bread, for instance, became a hit after celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor baked it. Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor baking banana bread (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor baking banana bread (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Another recipe that has been drawing attention lately actually dates back to the time of Great Depression: peanut butter bread. It has been taken from the Great Depression-era Five Roses Cookbook, first published in 1932, and many Reddit users are now trying their hand at baking it.

Five Roses Flour Cookbook (Source: Five Roses Flour Cookbook/Youtube) Five Roses Flour Cookbook (Source: Five Roses Flour Cookbook/Youtube)

Read| 10 amazing bread recipes you must try

As per the recipe, peanut butter bread can be made with only six basic ingredients. Take a look:

Ingredients

2 cups – All purpose flour

1/4 cups – Sugar

4 tsp – Baking powder

1/2 tsp – Salt

1 1/3 cups – Milk

1/2 – Peanut butter

Method

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit

2. Mix dry ingredients together

3. Mix the ingredients in milk and then add peanut butter

4. Pour the mixture into a greased loaf pan

5. Bake for about an hour.

Would you like to try this easy recipe?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd