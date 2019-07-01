Peanut butter is healthy and popular; here’s why

Widely loved around the world, peanut butter is one of the most versatile foods in the world. It’s tasty, healthy, and popular amongst all age groups. A part of a staple diet in many parts of the world, peanut butter innovations never seem to amaze us.

Here are a few reasons why it is so healthy yet popular:

Peanut Butter is a superfood:

With large amounts of natural protein and many other essential minerals, peanut butter easily qualifies as a superfood. But even beyond health, it is a highly versatile food. It can be eaten by itself, with something sweet, or even something savoury! It can be added in desserts, chocolates, milkshakes, sandwiches, cookies, cupcakes, hummus, soups, pizzas, and even salads!

Peanut Butter is an Armageddon-food

Peanut butter is a food product that doesn’t go bad easily. It always lives past it’s ‘best before’ of 18 months and goes bad over a period of five years only after its opened. It is perfect for storage in a

bunker in case of a nuclear Armageddon!

Peanut butter is a must workout meal

Peanut Butter is highly recommended as an amazing pre and post workout supplement for fitness enthusiasts. It is used in all kinds of fitness regimes from lean muscle gain to bulky muscle gain to even losing weight. It is a great post-run snack and is amazing to kick start your morning routine.

Peanut Butter has great medicinal purpose

Although many might not know of this, peanut butter can be quite useful in medical conditions. Many girls who consume it regularly between the ages of 9 to 15 have 39 per cent less chances of having benign breast cancer. It is also used to check for early signs of Alzheimer’s by having the patients smell it. It is called the “Peanut Butter Test.”

But how does one pick the right Peanut Butter? When you walk into any departmental store, you will see a good number of peanut butter brands. Although the Indian peanut butter market has boomed very recently, you will have an option between many brands and flavours. However, not all of these are healthy! The best way to weed out the bad ones is by looking at the ingredients.

If it contains hydrogenated oils or palm oils, then it has unhealthy trans fats that you should avoid. Many peanut butter variations claim that they are fat-free, but have added sugar for no purpose but to make it tastier, which is unnecessary as good peanut butter is tasty without any additional sugar. These too should be avoided.