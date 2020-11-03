Enjoy masala pattice pav at home with this easy recipe

scorecardresearch
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 3, 2020 2:10:24 pm
pattice pav, pattice pav recipe, indianexpress, indianexpress.com, how to make pattice pav, sanjeev kapoor recipes, how to make street food at home, easy street foods to make at home, mumbai street food, maharashtra street food,Make this lip-smacking recipe at home. (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

You could call it a rendition of the mighty burger, but pattice pav, a speciality street food from Mumbai, is equally popular across Maharashtra. Made with pav and spicy masalas, this finger-licking street food can be easily whipped up at home. And if the pandemic has made you miss street flavours, this recipe will definitely make up for it. Here’s a simple recipe that we came across on chef Sanjeev Kapoor‘s Instagram.

Here’s what he said: “The pyaar (love) for Pattice Pav is real. Mumbaikars, do you agree with me?”

Prep time: 26-30 minutes
Cook time: 11-15 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 – White bread slices
4 – Potatoes boiled, peeled and mashed
1 tsp – Turmeric
Salt to taste
1½ tbsp – Oil
2 tbsp – Butter
2 tbsp – Red chilli paste
8 tbsp – Green chutney
2 sets of 2 pav each
1 – Tomato, sliced
1 – Onion, chopped
½ cup – Processed cheese, grated
50g – Processed cheese block
Sev as required
4 tsp – Coriander leaves, chopped

Method

*Place bread slices on top of one another, trim the edges and put them in a bowl. Add a little water and let them soak for a minute. Then squeeze out excess water and add them to mashed potatoes and mix.
*Add turmeric powder, salt and mix well. Divide the mixture into four equal portions and shape them into a round pattice.
*Heat one tablespoon oil on a non-stick tawa, place the pattice on it and cook on medium heat, turning sides, till evenly golden on both sides. Place them on a plate.
*Heat remaining oil and butter on the same non-stick tawa, add red chilli paste and four tablespoons of green chutney, mix well and saute on medium heat till oil separates.
*Slit each set of pavs into half without cutting through, open them out and place them over chutney mixture, cut side facing downwards.
*Flip and place two pattice on base half of each set.
*Place 1 tomato slice on each pattice, followed by onion and processed cheese. Grate some processed cheese over the pavs, place one tablespoon green chutney on each pattice and garnish with a little sev and coriander leaves.
*Close with top half of the pavs over.
*Transfer pattice pav onto serving plates and serve immediately.

