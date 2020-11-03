Enjoy masala pattice pav at home with this easy recipe

You could call it a rendition of the mighty burger, but pattice pav, a speciality street food from Mumbai, is equally popular across Maharashtra. Made with pav and spicy masalas, this finger-licking street food can be easily whipped up at home. And if the pandemic has made you miss street flavours, this recipe will definitely make up for it. Here’s a simple recipe that we came across on chef Sanjeev Kapoor‘s Instagram.
Take a look.
Here’s what he said: “The pyaar (love) for Pattice Pav is real. Mumbaikars, do you agree with me?”
Prep time: 26-30 minutes
Cook time: 11-15 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
4 – White bread slices
4 – Potatoes boiled, peeled and mashed
1 tsp – Turmeric
Salt to taste
1½ tbsp – Oil
2 tbsp – Butter
2 tbsp – Red chilli paste
8 tbsp – Green chutney
2 sets of 2 pav each
1 – Tomato, sliced
1 – Onion, chopped
½ cup – Processed cheese, grated
50g – Processed cheese block
Sev as required
4 tsp – Coriander leaves, chopped
Method
*Place bread slices on top of one another, trim the edges and put them in a bowl. Add a little water and let them soak for a minute. Then squeeze out excess water and add them to mashed potatoes and mix.
*Add turmeric powder, salt and mix well. Divide the mixture into four equal portions and shape them into a round pattice.
*Heat one tablespoon oil on a non-stick tawa, place the pattice on it and cook on medium heat, turning sides, till evenly golden on both sides. Place them on a plate.
*Heat remaining oil and butter on the same non-stick tawa, add red chilli paste and four tablespoons of green chutney, mix well and saute on medium heat till oil separates.
*Slit each set of pavs into half without cutting through, open them out and place them over chutney mixture, cut side facing downwards.
*Flip and place two pattice on base half of each set.
*Place 1 tomato slice on each pattice, followed by onion and processed cheese. Grate some processed cheese over the pavs, place one tablespoon green chutney on each pattice and garnish with a little sev and coriander leaves.
*Close with top half of the pavs over.
*Transfer pattice pav onto serving plates and serve immediately.
