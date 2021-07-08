Pasta chips: Here’s what the latest viral food trend is all about

The love for pasta is eternal and it is not surprising that cooking enthusiasts are making use of their favourite food to experiment and create new dishes.

We are talking about the pasta chips food trend that is now going viral. The recipe was recently shared by TikToker @feelgoodfoodie who made pasta chips in an air fryer.

What are pasta chips? They are crunchy, chips-like flavoured pasta that can be eaten like a snack, along with a dip. To make pasta chips, mix cooked pasta with parmesan cheese and olive oil and cook in an air fryer at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. The chips are then be served with mixed feta and Greek yogurt dip.

Fans of the recipe soon began to invent their own variations of pasta chips. While one TikTok user baked them in an oven tray, another tried pesto pasta chips. People used several different varieties of pasta to make the chips. Take a look:

This food trend comes after the viral feta pasta trend made by mixing pasta with roasted cherry tomatoes and feta cheese. While it originally started doing the rounds around February this year, it gained immense popularity over time.