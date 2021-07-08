scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Must Read

Pasta chips: Here’s what the latest viral food trend is all about

People have been using several different varieties of pasta to make the chips

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2021 1:20:18 pm
pasta chipsHave you tried making pasta chips? (Source: meleatingwell/Instagram)

The love for pasta is eternal and it is not surprising that cooking enthusiasts are making use of their favourite food to experiment and create new dishes.

We are talking about the pasta chips food trend that is now going viral. The recipe was recently shared by TikToker @feelgoodfoodie who made pasta chips in an air fryer.

What are pasta chips? They are crunchy, chips-like flavoured pasta that can be eaten like a snack, along with a dip. To make pasta chips, mix cooked pasta with parmesan cheese and olive oil and cook in an air fryer at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. The chips are then be served with mixed feta and Greek yogurt dip.

Fans of the recipe soon began to invent their own variations of pasta chips. While one TikTok user baked them in an oven tray, another tried pesto pasta chips. People used several different varieties of pasta to make the chips. Take a look:

Also Read |Banana bread to pizza cereals: Top baking trends of 2020

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Youmna (@thefirefightermom)

This food trend comes after the viral feta pasta trend made by mixing pasta with roasted cherry tomatoes and feta cheese. While it originally started doing the rounds around February this year, it gained immense popularity over time.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Neetu Kapoor
On Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, a look at her classy and evergreen style

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement