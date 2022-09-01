Paryushan special: Treat your tastebuds to this ‘khatta moong sabzi’ today

It may be the last day of Paryushan, the eight-day festival that celebrates the virtues of compassion and forgiveness, but that does not mean you cannot enjoy a delicious dish that is prepared during this time. All thanks to chef Meghna Kamdar for sharing a tasty recipe that can be prepared in a jiffy.

The dish is a favourite during the festival that is primarily celebrated by the Jain Shwetambar community. “Actually, one of the viewers asked me to make this yesterday and I started craving for these khatta moong,” she wrote on Instagram, as she shared the detailed recipe.

“During Paryushan, we Jains don’t eat greens or vegetables. So, we have replaced lemon and green chillies with curd and all our spices. Must try these dahi-wale khatta moong ki sabzi. And with a little ghee on top, you just don’t need anything else,” she added.

How to make it?

Ingredients

1 cup – Raw moong, soaked for 20 minutes

1 cup – Curd, little sour

1/2 tbsp – Besan

Water

Oil

Mustard seeds

Cumin seeds

Asafoetida

Chilli powder

Coriander power

Turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Method

*Pressure cook 1 cup moong (soaked for 20 min) with some salt (3 whistles)

*Take 1 cup of curd (little sour) and dilute 1/2 tablespoon besan

*In a wok, add some oil, mustard seeds and cumin seeds

*Once it crackles, add asafoetida (hing), chilli powder, coriander powder and turmeric powder

*Add some water

*Next, add curd and besan mixture

*Cook on medium flame for five minutes

*Lastly, add pressure cooked moong

*If required, add some more water, cover and cook for five more minutes.

“Khatta moong is ready. Enjoy with rice, roti or khakhra,” she said. Add little ghee on top to make it more flavoursome.

