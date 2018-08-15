Parsi New Year 2018: Relish these scrumptious vegetarian meals at your feast

Parsi New Year 2018: Try these delicious recipes at home. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Parsi New Year 2018: Try these delicious recipes at home. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Parsis in India are looking forward to celebrating New Year on August 17 this year. Also known as Pateti, the Parsi New Year is believed to be 3000 years old and on this day, people pray for health, wealth and prosperity. One of the major parts of the celebration includes feasting over an elaborate meal, where friends and families come together.

While the traditional Parsi dishes hold a special place in our hearts, there are many vegetarian versions that you can try at home for your feast. Here are some recipes that you must try this time around.

Veg Dhansak

By Rajshri Foods

Watch the video here.

Ingredients

½ cup — Toor dal

¼ cup — Channa dal

¼ cup — Moong dal

¼ cup — Masoor dal

1½ tbsp — Ginger and garlic paste each

1 tbsp — Red chilli powder

1 tsp — Turmeric powder

To taste — Salt

4 — Onions (medium, finely chopped)

6 — Tomatoes (finely chopped)

7-8 — Green chilli paste

¼kg — Yellow pumpkin

¼ cup — Mint leaves

½ cup — Methi leaves

3-4 — Bay leaves

3 tbsp — Oil

1 cup — Fresh coriander (chopped)

Dhansak Masala

2” — Cinnamon

1 tsp — Dry coriander seeds

2 tsp — Jeera

10 — Cloves

10 — Peppercorns

¼ tsp — Mustard seeds

Method

* Wash all the dals together.

* Wash the mint, pumpkin and methi, and chop the pumpkin into small pieces.

* Add the mint, pumpkin and methi to the dal and pressure cook till the dals are cooked and then mash thoroughly.

* Heat the oil in a pan and add the finely chopped onions and sauté them till they are golden brown.

* Add the ginger, garlic and chilli paste and sauté again.

* Then add the tomatoes and sauté till oil oozes.

* Add the ground masala powder along with the vegetable puree.

* Add the boiled dals and mix well.

* Add the salt and the coriander leaves and boil on a low flame for ten minutes.

* Serve this dhansak with brown rice and kachumhar.

Brown Rice Method

* Heat the ghee in a pan and add the cardamoms, cloves, peppercorns and cinnamon and sauté for a few seconds.

* Add the rice after you drain the water and sauté it for a minute.

* Add two tsp of water to the sugar and caramelize it and pour into the rice.

* Mix it well. Add salt and four cups of water and cover and cook till the rice is done and serve with the dhansak dal.

Patra Nu Cutlet

By Awesome Sauce India

Watch the video here.

Ingredients

150g — Boiled potatoes

30g — Boiled green peas

½ cup — Fresh coconut

1 cup — Fresh coriander leaves

6-8 — Garlic cloves

3 tsp — Roasted chana dal

3 tsp — Cumin seeds

4 — Green chillies

1 tsp — Whole garam masala

To taste — Salt

4 tbsp — Lemon juice

3-4 — Banana leaves

3-4 tbsp — Refined oil

Method

* Peel and grate the boiled potatoes.

* Mash the boiled green peas.

* Add potatoes, peas and the spices in a blender and blend it into a paste.

* Now take the mixture and place it on the banana leaf and fold it.

* Heat a pan with little oil and place the banana leaves on it.

* Once the leaf changes colour, the cutlet is ready.

* Serve with some chopped onions and lemon wedges.

Lagan Nu

By Sanjeev Kapoor, Khana Khazana

Watch the video here.

Ingredients

1 cup — Cauliflower florets

1 — Medium carrot (cut into small pieces)

½ cup — Green peas

2 — Medium potatoes (peeled, cut into small pieces and fried)

1 tbsp — Oil

1 — Large onion (finely chopped)

2 tsp — Ginger-garlic paste

½ tsp — Turmeric powder

1 tsp — Red chilli powder

½ tsp — Cumin powder

1½ tsp — Coriander powder

1 — Tomato (large, finely chopped)

3 tsp — Tomato puree

To taste — Salt

1 tsp — Parsi sambhar masala

½ tsp — Cinnamon powder

3-4 — Fresh coriander sprigs

To garnish — Fried cashew nuts

Method

* Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add onion and sauté till golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 30 seconds.

* Add turmeric powder, chilli powder, cumin powder and coriander powder and sauté for one minute. Add tomato and tomato puree, mix and cook till tomato turns soft and pulpy.

* Add cauliflower florets, carrot and 1½ cups water and mix. Add salt, mix, cover and cook for 15 minutes.

* Add green peas, fried potatoes, Parsi sambhar masala and cinnamon powder, mix and cook for two minutes.

* Finely chop coriander sprigs, add to vegetable mixture and mix well.

* Serve hot garnished with fried cashew nuts

Let us know how the recipes turned out for you in the comments section below.

