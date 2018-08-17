Parsi New Year 2018: Try these delectable non-vegetarian Parsi recipes

Parsi New Year 2018: Recipes to try for your feast. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Parsi New Year 2018: Recipes to try for your feast. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

First of all, Navroz Mubarak! Now, since food makes an integral part of any family or friendly gathering in the country, it is important to set your table with delicious and scrumptious delicacies.

Here are some easy and tasty recipes that you can rustle up in minimum time for your festive day celebrations.

Patrani machchi

By Sukesh Kanchan, sous chef, Sanadige Delhi

Patrani Machchi Patrani Machchi

Ingredients

200g – King fish slice

1 cup – Coconut, grated

10ml – Lemon juice

4 – Green chili, chopped

1 cup – Coriander leaves, chopped

1 tbsp – Cumin seed

10 – Garlic cloves

1 – Banana leaf

Method

* Transfer the King fish slices to a bowl and add one tsp salt and one tbsp lemon juice.

* Gently mix and refrigerate for 30-45 minutes.

* Grind coconut, coriander leaves, cumin seeds, green chili and garlic with 1/4 cup of water to make a smooth paste. Mix well.

* Remove the fish from fridge and keep aside for two minutes.

* Add the ground paste to the fish and rub gently all over it.

* Keep aside for ten minutes.

* Keep the banana leaves over an open flame for ten seconds and place them on a flat surface.

* Place the fish slices and chutney on them and wrap the fish in it.

* Steam cook the fish parcels for 15-20 minutes and then serve hot.

Chicken farcha

By Pawan Bisht, corporate and R&D executive, VerandahMoonshine Delhi

Chicken farcha Chicken farcha

Ingredients

250g – Boneless chicken thigh without skin

For Marinade:

2 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 tbsp – Garlic paste

1 tbsp – Ginger paste

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

½ tsp – Coriander powder

1 tbsp – Garam masala

½ tsp – Freshly crushed black pepper

Salt to taste

For coating:

½ cup – Breadcrumb or semolina to coat

2 – Eggs

½ tsp – Red chili powder

Oil for frying

Method

* Clean and wash the chicken and cut into 50g pieces each.

* Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients to marinade.

* Add chicken to this mixture and marinade properly. Leave for 15-20 minutes.

* Break the eggs in a bowl and add chilli powder to it. Whisk it properly.

* Heat the oil in a deep frying pan.

* Coat the chicken in bread crumbs and egg.

* Deep fry and serve hot with your choice of dip or chutney.

Parsi mutton cutlets with coconut saffron aiolo

By Vaibhav Bhargava, corporate chef, The Drunken Botanist

Parsi mutton cutlets with coconut saffron aiolo Parsi mutton cutlets with coconut saffron aiolo

Ingredients

500g – Fresh mutton medium, minced

15g – Ginger paste

15g – Garlic paste

10g – Green chili chops

5g – Turmeric

10g – Red chili powder

5g – Clove–cinnamon powder

80g – Boiled mashed potatoes

5g – Mint leaves

10g – Fresh coriander, chopped

Salt to taste

400g – Bread crumbs

10 – Eggs

Oil to fry

100g – Coconut saffron aioli

Method

* In a bowl, take the mince and massage it with your hands for three to four minutes.

* Now, add the ginger paste, garlic paste, green chilli, turmeric, red chilli powder, clove-cinnamon powder, mashed potato, pudina, dhania and salt. Mix it well.

* Make medium- sized round patties (makes around 5-6). Coat the cutlets with bread crumbs from both sides. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

* Whisk eggs. Coat the refrigerated cutlets in the egg mixture. Deep fry in hot oil till golden brown from both sides.

* Serve with coconut saffron aioli. Squeeze some lemon juice on top if you want.

Coconut saffron aioli

Ingredients

20ml – Water

1g – Saffron threads

5g – Garlic clove

2g – Fresh red chili

5ml – Lemon juice

20ml – Coconut milk

125g – Mayonnaise

Method

* Combine the first three ingredients in a small microwave-safe bowl; microwave at high 30 seconds. Cool slightly. Stir in mayonnaise, add coconut milk, chili, and juice, stirring until well blended.

Let us know how they turned out for you in the comments section below.

