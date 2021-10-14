Enjoy Parsi Mawa Cake with this chef special recipe

The delectable Parsi Mawa Cake — a scrumptious tea-time accompaniment — is found in various cafes in the country. But how about whipping up one at home today?

So if you have put on your chef’s hat, here is a simple recipe from chef Anahita Dhondy who recently turned author with her book The Parsi Kitchen.

“The recipe is easy and absolutely delicious. You won’t find a better Mawa Cake and I can guarantee you that. Just make sure to use fresh and good quality khoya,” she said in an Instagram post.

She also shared how it is a “traditional recipe made in Irani cafes in Mumbai – B. Merwan is most famous and usually sells out very early in the morning“.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anahita Dhondy Bhandari (@anahitadhondy)

Here’s how to make it at home.

“The ingredients for the perfect – rich – spongy – delicious Mawa Cake,” she shared.

Ingredients

1⅓ cup – Flour

1 cup – Butter

2 cups – Icing sugar

½ cup – Milk

5 – Eggs

½ capful – Vanilla

250g – Fresh mawa or khoya (get it from your halwai or mithai shop)

1 tsp – Baking powder

Method

*Whisk butter and sugar well. Add eggs.

*Now, add maida, baking powder and mawa.

*Mix well. In a silicon sheet with the correct shape, fill them and bake at 180C for 15 minutes.

*Cool, and store in an airtight container.

Would you try this recipe?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!