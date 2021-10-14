scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Enjoy Parsi Mawa Cake with this chef special recipe

Chef Anahita Dhondy, who recently turned author with her cookbook The Parsi Kitchen, shared this simple, tasty recipe!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 14, 2021 3:50:46 pm
mawa cakeTry this easy recipe of Mawa Cake from chef Anahita Dhondy. (Source: Anahita Dhondy/Instagram)

The delectable Parsi Mawa Cake — a scrumptious tea-time accompaniment — is found in various cafes in the country. But how about whipping up one at home today?

So if you have put on your chef’s hat, here is a simple recipe from chef Anahita Dhondy who recently turned author with her book The Parsi Kitchen.

“The recipe is easy and absolutely delicious. You won’t find a better Mawa Cake and I can guarantee you that. Just make sure to use fresh and good quality khoya,” she said in an Instagram post.

She also shared how it is a “traditional recipe made in Irani cafes in Mumbai – B. Merwan is most famous and usually sells out very early in the morning“.

 

 

Here’s how to make it at home.

“The ingredients for the perfect – rich – spongy – delicious Mawa Cake,” she shared.

Ingredients

1⅓ cup – Flour
1 cup – Butter
2 cups – Icing sugar
½ cup – Milk
5 – Eggs
½ capful – Vanilla
250g – Fresh mawa or khoya (get it from your halwai or mithai shop)
1 tsp – Baking powder

Method

*Whisk butter and sugar well. Add eggs.
*Now, add maida, baking powder and mawa.
*Mix well. In a silicon sheet with the correct shape, fill them and bake at 180C for 15 minutes.
*Cool, and store in an airtight container.

Would you try this recipe?

