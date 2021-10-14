Enjoy Parsi Mawa Cake with this chef special recipe

October 14, 2021 3:50:46 pm
The delectable Parsi Mawa Cake — a scrumptious tea-time accompaniment — is found in various cafes in the country. But how about whipping up one at home today?
So if you have put on your chef’s hat, here is a simple recipe from chef Anahita Dhondy who recently turned author with her book The Parsi Kitchen.
“The recipe is easy and absolutely delicious. You won’t find a better Mawa Cake and I can guarantee you that. Just make sure to use fresh and good quality khoya,” she said in an Instagram post.
She also shared how it is a “traditional recipe made in Irani cafes in Mumbai – B. Merwan is most famous and usually sells out very early in the morning“.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s how to make it at home.
“The ingredients for the perfect – rich – spongy – delicious Mawa Cake,” she shared.
Ingredients
1⅓ cup – Flour
1 cup – Butter
2 cups – Icing sugar
½ cup – Milk
5 – Eggs
½ capful – Vanilla
250g – Fresh mawa or khoya (get it from your halwai or mithai shop)
1 tsp – Baking powder
Method
*Whisk butter and sugar well. Add eggs.
*Now, add maida, baking powder and mawa.
*Mix well. In a silicon sheet with the correct shape, fill them and bake at 180C for 15 minutes.
*Cool, and store in an airtight container.
Would you try this recipe?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-