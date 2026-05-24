Parmish Verma can eat aloo gobhi 3 times a day: Here’s what will happen if you do too

If loving aloo gobhi were a personality trait, singer-actor Parmish Verma might proudly claim it. In a recent interview, while cooking, Verma revealed his immense love for this North Indian sabzi.

“Aloo gobhi is my favourite Indian food. I could eat aloo gobhi for breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” the actor and rapper confessed to Curly Tales. He loves pairing it with aloo-pyaaz raita, adding, “Mujhh ghar ka khaana achha lagta hai. Bahar ka itna kha liya miss karne lag gaya hoon. Pehle main ghar ka bilkul nahi khata tha.” (I love eating homemade food. I have eaten so much fast food that now I miss homemade food. Earlier I did not use to eat it)

Honestly, many Indians may relate. A comforting plate of home-cooked aloo gobhi with roti or rice feels like the kind of meal you could happily eat on repeat. But what would actually happen if you did eat it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day for a month, just like Verma wants to?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Comfort food, but not complete nutrition

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According to Dr Garima Tiwari, Head – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, ShardaCare-Healthcity, eating home-cooked aloo gobhi occasionally is absolutely healthy. After all, potatoes provide energy, cauliflower offers fibre and nutrients, and homemade food is generally a better pick than ultra-processed meals.

The issue begins when one dish becomes the only dish.

“Over time, a repetitive diet may lead to deficiencies in protein, iron, vitamin B12, calcium, and essential fatty acids,” says Dr Tiwari, explaining that the body needs nutrients from a variety of foods—proteins, pulses, fruits, healthy fats, and different vegetables—to function properly.

Also Read | This is what happens to the body when you have aloo paratha for breakfast every day

That nutritional imbalance may show up as fatigue, lower immunity, constipation, bloating, or even blood sugar fluctuations, especially if the preparation uses excess oil, salt, or too much potato.

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Gastro experts experts also caution against dietary monotony. Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta, Senior Director & Unit Head – Gastroenterology, ShardaCare-Healthcity, points out that while aloo gobhi itself is not harmful, eating the same meal repeatedly may affect digestion and gut health.

” Cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable that can produce gas during digestion, so eating it in large amounts regularly may cause bloating, acidity, abdominal discomfort, or excessive flatulence in sensitive people,” he tells indianexpress.com.

Potatoes, while easy to digest when cooked properly, can contribute to weight gain or blood sugar spikes depending on portion size and preparation, as Dr Gupta further points out.

There is another less obvious concern: your gut likes variety too. Different foods nourish different gut bacteria, support nutrient absorption in different ways, and keep digestion functioning smoothly. A monotonous diet, experts say, may eventually affect appetite, metabolism, and long-term digestive health.

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So yes, Parmish’s love for aloo gobhi is relatable. But even your favourite comfort food deserves a break!

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.