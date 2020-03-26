Have leftovers? Try making these delicious paranthas

The country is under lockdown leaving us with no option other than work, clean and cook ourself. (Source: File Photo) The country is under lockdown leaving us with no option other than work, clean and cook ourself. (Source: File Photo)

Cooking is an art which requires a lot of patience. While we all love experimenting with different cuisines, we tend to get lazy when it comes to cooking at home. But with the 21-day lockdown in place, most of us are cooking our meals at home these days.

But cooking on a daily basis can also mean exhausting all the recipes you know. So why not add some leftover flavours and whip up something delicious? To help you do that, we have come up with three parantha recipes that can be made with leftover dal, veggies such as pumpkin, and sour dahi or yoghurt.

* Dal paratha is commonly made in many households. All you need to do is mix the leftover dal with similar quantity of flour and mix well. Don’t add extra water as the dal is enough to bind the flour and make a dough. Add some fennel seeds or ajwain for extra flavour and viola, its ready to be cooked.

* Pumpkin may not be everyone’s favourite vegetable, but it tastes delicious as a parantha. So if you have leftover pumpkin vegetable from yesterday, just mix it with flour and knead the dough. The veggie has enough salt so you don’t need extra seasoning. These paranthas taste better when cooked in ghee.

* There are times when yoghurt goes sour and you cannot enjoy it with your meals. Dahi parantha is a popular preparation that tastes delicious. All you need to do is mix dahi with flour and sprinkle some salt, chilli powder as per taste. Add some fresh coriander leaves and make the parantha with oil or ghee according to your liking.

