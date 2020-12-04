Make crispy, delicious papdi chaat from scratch with this easy recipe

Make papdi chaat at home instead of ordering in. (Source: mintsrecipes/Instagram)

While it is recommended to avoid eating street food amid the pandemic, it does not mean you have to forgo your cravings completely. Instead, you can make your favourite chaat at home with some basic ingredients.

Food blogger Reshu Drolia shared a simple recipe for making crispy and yummy papdi chaat at home from scratch. Watch:

Ingredients

For papdi

50 g – All-purpose flour

½ cup – Wheat flour

2-3 tbsp – Semolina

Salt to taste

3 tbsp – Ghee

Carom seeds to taste

For chaat

Boiled potato, cut into cubes

Moong bean Sprouts, boiled

Green chutney

Curd, as required

Tamarind chutney, as required

Masala mix, as required

Onions, chopped

Tomatoes, chopped

Fried sev, as required

Method

* In a bowl, mix all-purpose flour, wheat flour, semolina. To this, add salt and ghee. Mix.

* Add carom seeds and mix. Now keep adding water gradually and knead into a dough. Make sure the dough is not too soft. Cover the bowl and rest it for 15 minutes.

*After 15 minutes, knead once again. Divide the dough into two parts and divide one of them into small balls. Keep the second portion of the dough aside.

* Take each ball and roll and flatten with your hands.

* Now roll the second portion of the dough that was set aside earlier. Using a fork, prick it. Cut it into small circles in the shape of papdis and remove extra dough.

*Heat oil in a pan. Deep fry the papdis on low flame till they are golden brown.

For papdi chaat

* Put the papdis on a plate. On this, place boiled potatoes pieces as required. Add moong sprouts, green chutney, curd, tamarind chutney, masala mix, chopped onions, chopped tomatoes and fried sev as per taste. You can also garnish with coriander leaves.

