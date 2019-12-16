This year, at the Serendipity Arts Festival, an exploration of culinary legacies and the craft of food

A workshop last year A workshop last year

How does one fully convey the effort that goes into perfecting the craft of Goan pao-making? In the months leading up to the Serendipity Arts Festival, which began yesterday in Panjim, Goa, restaurateur Prahlad Sukhtankar posed this question to himself a number of times. He did this, Sukhtankar says, because even something that is as ubiquitous as the humble pao is in Goa, deserves the kind of appreciation that we typically reserve for more “exotic” foods. “The pao is part of the staple Goan diet, and yet how many people know the number of years that it takes to perfect this? You can’t understand the craft of the culinary arts unless you’re willing to go back to the basics. Sometimes, that means going all the way back to the very soil in which our food is grown,” he says.

Sukhtankar, along with chef and restaurateur Rahul Akerkar, has curated the culinary arts at the festival this year and his brief, he says, was to explore “the craft of culinary art”. “As a diner, I may want to go out and eat something ‘fancy’, but there is so much to appreciate in our indigenous ingredients and food. This is something you understand only once you start exploring even the humblest of foods. These are the ones that are frequently overlooked, and so many of them end up getting lost to us as we don’t value them,” he says. The workshops and other events on the culinary arts programming of the festival have been organised keeping this in mind. Sukhtankar, for example, has curated a series of unique Goan culinary experiences, including a workshop on traditional Goan bread making and another that explores the history and ecology of the cultivation and consumption of Mahua in the state.

Prahlad Sukhtankar Prahlad Sukhtankar

Similarly, Akerkar has curated events that explore culinary legacies — “the where things come from to the where they go — cuisine and food wise.” He says, “We’ve created workshops with some of India’s brightest thinking-chefs and foodies to take us through what this means to them and the way they express their culinary legacies — modernising and adapting them to make them relevant for today.”

These workshops include, for example, Chef’s Legacy with award-winning chef Thomas Zacharias, in which he expands on his work within the so-called ‘Indian Food Movement’.

Rahul Akerkar Rahul Akerkar

At the Serendipity Arts festival last year, Akerkar, who had curated the culinary arts section along with food writer Odette Mascarenhas, had explored how taste and smell stimulate memory in people. With most workshops filling up faster than expected, the huge response to such events initially surprised Akerkar. “It speaks to the way we live today with so much culinary content bombarding us 24×7 on TV and through social media — we’re all engaged with cuisine, and possess the language and vocabulary to intellectualise and deconstruct it.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App