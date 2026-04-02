Pankaj Bhadouria opens up about her journey from 9–5 job to MasterChef India fame: ‘Food gave me my identity’

Celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria, 54, is someone who has managed to earn followers and fans from across the world by making her mark with simple food recipes, tips, and just being her nonchalant self. That creative spirit keeps her going. Hailing from Lucknow, the UNESCO’s Creative City of Gastronomy, she described how falling in love with food happened organically for her.

“Looking back, it seems like it all worked out. But leaving the secure 9-5 job with an assured salary wasn’t an easy call. I believe that was the best decision I made. From there to MasterChef India (Season 1; 2010), it changed my life completely,” said Bhadouria, who has more than 16 years of experience.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, the author and television host speaks about her new campaign for women’s nutrition, food and more.

Q: What’s keeping you busy?

Pankaj Bhadouria: There is so much happening always! My academy, travels… and of course my social media always demand my constant attention. At the same time, I keep getting invited to events and meaningful discussions around food, health, and women’s empowerment. I also love to travel with my family. That too keeps me busy.

Q: What’s the latest campaign all about, and why are you advocating better nutrition for women?

Pankaj Bhadouria: The latest campaign, Women Chor Hain, aimed to bring out a crucial yet overlooked aspect of the country. Even in the 21st century, in most Indian homes, women eat last, after serving the whole family. Many times, that means compromising not just on the quality of food but even the quantity. They eat one last roti, or adjust with the little leftover sabzi, only because it would mean more work added to their already busy schedules. This aspect often goes unnoticed. I wanted to highlight this and encourage women to prioritise their health. I also wanted to encourage them to switch to a better, healthier food alternative. Of late, organic has been the buzzword. But even organic food can have lower nutrient composition. So I wanted to nudge my women friends to adopt biofortified foods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria (@masterchefpankajbhadouria)

Fifty-seven per cent of women in India have iron deficiency. They are mothers of the future generation. What kind of nation would we be building if we do not address this? I would tell all reading this: their next Google search should not be about healthy atta or organic atta; it should be biofortified atta.

Q: What does food mean to you?

Pankaj Bhadouria: Food to me is more than a means of sustenance; it is my identity. It has given me a level of success people dream of. It also means comfort, an expression of love, nurturing, not just to me, but to most women, I believe.

Q: How did MasterChef India change your life?

Pankaj Bhadouria: MasterChef India became my stepping stone to success. It not only gave me recognition but also the confidence that I can do it. Of course, it brought me into the limelight. And then it gave me a purpose and a path!

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Q: What’s your comfort food like?

Pankaj Bhadouria: Simple home-cooked meals: stuffed parathas, dal chawal, khichdi…meals that satisfy the soul and not just the taste buds!

Q: How do you take care of your fitness and health?

Pankaj Bhadouria: I work out every day, follow intermittent fasting, eat clean, and indulge in my cravings once in a while too. All I can say here is that I try my best. I believe in showing up, be it on Sunday or beating the Monday blues. Just showing up takes care of half of the work; for the other half, I pick whatever my body needs and demands.

Q: What’s the biggest challenge you have faced when it comes to food?

Pankaj Bhadouria: My biggest challenge, like all mothers, is to ensure my kids are eating well! To keep their taste buds happy and ensure proper nutrition too. And as of today, when so many people look up to me…my biggest challenge when it comes to food is to add value to my followers’ social media feed and recipe hunting.

Q: What’s the best and worst thing about being associated with food and hospitality?

Pankaj Bhadouria: The best thing for me is to offer my YouTube and Instagram family recipes that they can cook and feed their family lovingly. The worst part, I believe, is the growing dependency on artificial sources like supplements and protein bars in the food industry.

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Q: What’s a typical balanced diet for you?

Pankaj Bhadouria: Something that takes care of all your macro and micronutrients. And all this needs to be done in a way that our regular food delivers it all.

Q: What unsettles you about food these days?

Pankaj Bhadouria: Today, food has so many chemicals added to it. Pesticides, insecticides, preservatives, and colours! And there is artificial fortification of food: adding nutrients artificially at the time of production and selling it as a healthier alternative. It is disheartening to see adulteration in food and realise that we end up feeding this to our family. I think, as consumers, we need to be more aware of what we are putting on our plates.

Q: How do you unwind after a long day?

Pankaj Bhadouria: I love spending time with my family. We have meals together and talk about the day. I watch TV with my mom.

Q: Your advice to new people looking to cook decent food?

Pankaj Bhadouria: My advice will be to believe that food cooked by anyone is worthy of appreciation, irrespective of the taste, simply because love and hard work were put into cooking it.

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Q: What motivates you?

Pankaj Bhadouria: My family! Both at home and my extended family: my followers and their comments. Their messages are my biggest motivation.

Q: How do you take care of your mental health, and how important is it?

Pankaj Bhadouria: Mental health is the starting point of anything in life. A strong mind can achieve greatness, whereas a weak mind might give up even before starting. I like to read at bedtime, I paint, and meditate. All this helps me preserve my sanity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria (@masterchefpankajbhadouria)

Q: Your interactions with chef Vikas Khanna and chef Ranveer Brar. How would you describe them?

Pankaj Bhadouria: They both have beautiful hearts. They are warm, loving, and encouraging. It is always a joy to interact with them. They are like brothers to me!

Q: Do you cook every day at home?

Pankaj Bhadouria: Yes! Breakfast and dinner!

Q: Where do you seek inspiration from?

Pankaj Bhadouria: My followers – their constant support is my source of inspiration.

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Q: Your take on AI in food.

Pankaj Bhadouria: AI can help by sharing recipes only! But it can never replace the traditional nuances that will always be there in maa ke haath ka khaana.