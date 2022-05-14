Don’t have oven but craving a pizza? Try out this delectable bun pizza recipe

The very first Masterchef from India, Pankaj Bhadouria is adept at conforming to the well explicable needs of the foodies out there. Whether it comes to giving a completely different angle by experimenting with the cuisines or providing the go-to recipes for instant food making at home, she never fails to surprise us with her ‘never thought about before’ culinary art.

Are you Joey from the TV show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S when it comes to having an incredible amount of love for pizza? In that case, you have to try this finger-licking recipe shared by the chef on her Instagram. You may have thought in your mind hitherto that the oven is one of the top essentials for making a pizza. Let’s have a look at this ‘No Oven No Microwave’ bun pizza recipe.

Ingredients:

*Tomatoes

*Capsicum

*Onion

*Corn

*Mozzarella cheese

*Chilli flakes

* Oregano

*Salt

*Pizza sauce

*Bun

*Cheese

Method:

*Take 2 tbsp of finely chopped tomatoes.

*Add 2 tbsp each of capsicum and onion to it.

*Add corn and 2 tbsp mozzarella cheese.

*Further, add chilli fakes, oregano and salt and 1/2 cup pizza sauce to the same.

*Stir the mixture well.

*Take a bun and hollow it.

*Put a cheese slice on the hollow part of the bun, place the stuffing on it and add some grated cheese.

*Heat a pan and bake the bun for 7-8 minutes. Enjoy!

