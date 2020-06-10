Make tandoori paneer momos without a tandoor oven with this recipe

Make tandoori momos at home. (representative image. source: getty images) Make tandoori momos at home. (representative image. source: getty images)

If you want to give a slightly desi twist to your favourite dumplings, you can try making tandoori momos. Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar recently showed us how to make these momos. In fact, they can be made even if you do not have a tandoor at home. You can also try this healthy whole wheat steamed momo recipe.

Try this paneer tandoori momo recipe by chef Brar:

Ingredients

For filling

1 – Small whole cabbage, grated

1 cup – Mashed Paneer

1 inch – Ginger, grated

4-5 – Spring onion, chopped

3-4 – Green chillies

1tbsp – Tandoori masala

Salt to taste

For dough

1 cup – All purpose flour

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp – Vinegar

Water as required

1/2 tsp – Oil

For marination

1 cup – Thick curd

1/4 cup – Fresh cream

Salt to taste

1 tbsp – Tandoori masala

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tbsp – Mustard oil

1 tbsp – Roasted gram flour (besan)

1 tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste

For frying

1 tbsp – Butter

1 – Capsicum, diced

1/2 – Lime juice

Method

For filling

*Put grated cabbage in a bowl. Add salt and mix. Let it rest for a while.

* Now squeeze out the water from the cabbage.

* In a bowl, add paneer, ginger, spring onion and grated chillies. Add the cabbage from the other bowl to these ingredients and mix well.

For dough

* Take flour in a bowl and add to it salt, vinegar and water as required. Prepare the dough. Add a little oil in the end. Let it rest.

* Roll the dough and cut out small slices and flatten them.

Marination

Add all the marination ingredients in a bowl and beat it well.

For momo

* Put little water around the dough. Add the filling and fold in the shape of a momo.

* Fry the momos in a pan till they turn only slightly brown.

* Put the fried momos in the marination bowl. Layer it with the marination mixture.

* Take out the momos and put them on a plate.

* You can use a tandoor for making the momos. Else you can use a coconut husk for smoke. Light it and keep it between the momos on the plate and cover them.

For frying

* Heat butter in a pan. Add capsicum and toss.

* Now add the momos. Squeeze some lime juice on top, and toss. Plate it.

