Make tandoori paneer momos without a tandoor oven with this recipe

If you want to give a slightly desi twist to your favourite dumplings, you can try making tandoori momos. Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar recently showed us how to make these momos. In fact, they can be made even if you do not have a tandoor at home. You can also try this healthy whole wheat steamed momo recipe.
Try this paneer tandoori momo recipe by chef Brar:
Ingredients
For filling
1 – Small whole cabbage, grated
1 cup – Mashed Paneer
1 inch – Ginger, grated
4-5 – Spring onion, chopped
3-4 – Green chillies
1tbsp – Tandoori masala
Salt to taste
For dough
1 cup – All purpose flour
Salt to taste
1/2 tsp – Vinegar
Water as required
1/2 tsp – Oil
For marination
1 cup – Thick curd
1/4 cup – Fresh cream
Salt to taste
1 tbsp – Tandoori masala
1 tsp – Red chilli powder
1 tbsp – Mustard oil
1 tbsp – Roasted gram flour (besan)
1 tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste
For frying
1 tbsp – Butter
1 – Capsicum, diced
1/2 – Lime juice
Method
For filling
*Put grated cabbage in a bowl. Add salt and mix. Let it rest for a while.
* Now squeeze out the water from the cabbage.
* In a bowl, add paneer, ginger, spring onion and grated chillies. Add the cabbage from the other bowl to these ingredients and mix well.
For dough
* Take flour in a bowl and add to it salt, vinegar and water as required. Prepare the dough. Add a little oil in the end. Let it rest.
* Roll the dough and cut out small slices and flatten them.
Marination
Add all the marination ingredients in a bowl and beat it well.
For momo
* Put little water around the dough. Add the filling and fold in the shape of a momo.
* Fry the momos in a pan till they turn only slightly brown.
* Put the fried momos in the marination bowl. Layer it with the marination mixture.
* Take out the momos and put them on a plate.
* You can use a tandoor for making the momos. Else you can use a coconut husk for smoke. Light it and keep it between the momos on the plate and cover them.
For frying
* Heat butter in a pan. Add capsicum and toss.
* Now add the momos. Squeeze some lime juice on top, and toss. Plate it.
