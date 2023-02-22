Satiate your craving for waffles with this low carb, high protein recipe

Every now and then, we crave something that may not get categorised as ‘healthy’ (unless made otherwise) — say, waffles, pancakes, crêpes, French toast. But, what we can always do is give these sough-after dishes a healthy makeover by choosing certain ingredients over others to make them. So, if you’re a waffles person like us, we’ve got you covered with a special recipe that you will just not be able to resist. This week, try out these simple, healthy, paneer pakora waffles that are loaded with protein.

Mansi Padechia, a dietician, took to Instagram to share the recipe as she wrote: “Try this scrumptious and satiating, High Protein Low Carb Paneer Pakora Waffles, an ideal meal option to appease your hunger and cravings! And if you are on a weight loss journey, you definitely cannot skip this recipe!”

“These paneer pakora waffles are not only super rich in protein but also make you feel full for longer. They get digested slowly and increase the amount of satiety with hormones like GLP-1, PYY, and CCK. Apart from protein, paneer is also rich in fat, iron, calcium, and magnesium, which makes it an even healthier choice.” she added.

So let’s dive right into the recipe:

Ingredients:



8 Paneer Slices

2 tbsp Green Chutney

2 tbsp Olive Oil

For batter:



1 cup gram flour

1/4 cup Semolina

1/2 cup Turmeric Powder

1 and 1/2 tbsp Red Chilli Powder

Salt as needed

1 cup Water

Recipe:



1. In a bowl, add gram flour, semolina, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, and water and mix well

2. Apply green chutney on paneer slices and keep them above each other

3. Grease the waffle pan with olive oil

4. Dip the paneer slices in the batter and put them in the waffle pan for 10-15 minutes till they cook and are ready.

The next time your kids crave Nutella waffles, prepare these for them instead. Sometimes a savoury treat is more rewarding and healthy than an unhealthy sweet one, and your body will surely agree.

