Try this mouth-watering whipped paneer dip with spicy honey to elevate your meals

Having guests over but not sure what to serve? Tired of the same old hummus with crackers? It’s time to give your regular dip a refreshing twist! Spicy yet sweet, creamy and tasty — this unique paneer dip is sure to add a burst of flavour to your regular meal. What makes it worth your time is that it’s easy to make, delicious and healthy, too.

Urvashi Gupta Kudva, a food and travel blogger, recently shared the recipe for whipped paneer dip with spicy honey which you can dish out without any hassle.

Ingredients

* 8 oz paneer 226 grams

* 1 oz feta cheese

* 5 large garlic cloves roughly chopped

* 2 jalapeño or green chillies

* 1 cup mint leaves

* Lemon juice

* 1/2 tsp salt or to taste

* 1/4 tsp black pepper or to taste

* 10 tbsp cream as needed for desired consistency and blending

* 3-4 tbsp milk

For Spicy Honey:

* 1 tbsp olive oil

* 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

* 1/2 tsp black pepper

* 1/4 tsp red chilli flakes

* Pinch of smoked paprika

* 2-3 tbsp honey

Method

*To a blender, add crumbled paneer, feta cheese, garlic, jalapeño, mint leaves, lemon juice, salt, pepper, cream, and milk and blend. You should have a thick smooth dip

*In a small bowl, heat olive oil on the stove or in the microwave.

*Then add the honey, Kashmiri red chilli powder, black pepper, red chilli flakes and smoked paprika. Whisk to combine it all.

Serve with crackers, toast, or chips and enjoy!

