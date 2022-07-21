scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

As paneer butter masala trends on social media, enjoy this lip-smacking recipe

"Wanted to order paneer butter masala. Then just let it be.... Too much confusion," a user wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2022 10:51:14 am
Try paneer butter masala today

Paneer butter masala has been trending on Twitter after the GST rates for several items were revised. The GST council, following a two-day meet, decided to bring packed foods like milk, curd, and paneer, under the five per cent slab, and butter at 12 per cent.

Soon, netizens started having a field day with memes flooding the microblogging site. Even politician Shashi Tharoor joined the conversation and wrote, “I don’t know who comes up with these brilliant WhatsApp forwards but this one skewers the folly of the GST as few jokes have!”

I don’t know who comes up with these brilliant WhatsAPP forwards but this one skewers the folly of the GST as few jokes have! pic.twitter.com/zcDGzgGOIQ

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2022

The Congress MP had earlier written that “this GST rate hike is breathtakingly irresponsible at a time of mounting economic difficulties for most Indians. The Aam Aadmi will bear the brunt of the burden even as inflation eats into his earnings. Does this government believe it can get away with anything?”

A user, while pointing out that paneer butter masala is a dish relished by vegetarians, wrote now people will have to pay “direct and indirect taxes and GST of more than 35 per cent on one dish at restaurant”, while another wrote, “Wanted to order paneer butter masala. Then just let it be…. Too much confusion”.

Amid this Twitter chatter, here’s a quick and delicious recipe from chef Sanjeev Kapoor that you may like to try.

Ingredients

500g – Paneer, cut into triangles
5 tbsp – Butter
1 tsp – Oil
2 – Bay leaves
2 – Cloves
2 one-inch – Cinnamon
2 – Dried red chillies, broken
2 tbsp – Coriander seeds, crushed
1 – Onion sliced, 1 medium
2 tsp – Ginger paste
2 tsp – Garlic paste
1 tsp – Coriander powder
1 tsp – Red chilli powder
5-6 – Tomatoes, chopped 5-6
Salt to taste
1/2 tsp – Kasoori methi, crushed
2 tbsp – Fresh cream, 2 tablespoons
Coriander sprig for garnish

Method

*Heat three tablespoons butter with one teaspoon oil in a kadhai. Add bay leaves, cloves, cinnamon, red chillies and half of the crushed coriander seeds. Sauté for half a minute.

*Add onion and stir-fry for 30 seconds. Then add ginger-garlic paste and cook for another thirty seconds. Add coriander powder, red chilli powder and tomatoes. Cook on high heat till oil leaves the masala. Puree the mixture.

*Heat the remaining butter in a non-stick, cook the pureed mixture for two minutes. Add paneer pieces and salt. Add half cup of water. Cook covered on low heat for five minutes.

*Sprinkle kasoori methi and mix in lightly. Remove from heat and mix in cream. Serve hot, garnished with coriander sprig.

