Amid pandemic, Nigella Lawson won’t be cooking this Christmas dish for the ‘first time ever’

Nigella Lawson will be cooking pork instead of traditional Christmas turkey this year. (Source: nigellalawson/Instagram)

For the first time ever, celebrity chef Nigella Lawson would be breaking a Christmas tradition. She revealed she would be cooking pork this time instead of the traditional Christmas turkey.

The 60-year-old chef told BBC‘s Newscast podcast that the change of plans was a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis in UK as most people would not be able to celebrate the festival with their loved ones. And she felt following a traditional path without a “family Christmas” would make her “feel what’s missing”.

“I actually – and I only made the decision a couple of days ago – for the first time ever, I am not going to do a turkey – and I always do. I’m doing pork,” Lawson was quoted as saying by BBC.

“One of the things I think we’ve all realised is how we miss having people round our table, and therefore all that worrying over ‘is this perfect, should we do this or that’, you realise that is actually secondary to the feeling of eating with other people,” she expressed.

Lawson, however, believes people will gradually get used to the “new normal” and learn to see things differently. “I would have thought, for many people, the strange conditions under which we live will make them want to cleave to the traditions, and not add new and different things.”

About spending time by herself, the chef said, “I haven’t been lonely once. I have been very happy. I’m almost afraid to say it as it makes me sound pathologically unsociable, but I’ve rather enjoyed it.”

