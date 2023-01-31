Pancake Spaghetti is the newest breakfast food trend, and it is not as bizarre as it sounds

Social media food trends can sometimes unleash a new level of creativity in chefs. We all remember the pancake cereal trends from a few years ago, where users were seen making tiny bite-sized pancakes and eating them from a bowl with toppings – just like cereal. Well, the latest trend is a riff on that.

It is called Pancake Spaghetti, and yes that may sound like a weird combination. But what it is, is just pancakes that are shaped in thin strips and eaten from a bowl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles (#Food addict) (@fastgoodcuisine)

Charles, the user behind the Fast Good Cuisine, shared a video of himself making these Pancake Spaghetti. Start by making your pancake batter like you usually do. But instead of leaving it in the bowl, add it to a piping bag. Next, add butter to a pan and after it melts, gently pipe the batter into thin lines. Once the batter is cooked, spoon it out into a bowl. Repeat this a few times till you have enough for a bowl.

Top it with some maple syrup and powdered sugar. And dig in with a fork, just like you would with spaghetti. You can also add some sprinkles on top if it’s for your kid (or adults!)

“Spaghetti is a great comfort dish for kids and adults alike and it’s interesting to see foodies experiment with the new spaghetti pancake fusion dish,” Bengaluru-based home baker Michelle Gafoor told indianexpress.com.

“It’s a fun and creative way to give the humble breakfast pancake a makeover. The result is crispy, golden brown crust squiggles made from pan cake batter, which can be enjoyed with maple syrup or topped with grated cheese and herbs. Kids are sure to love this dish. No wonder, this trend is taking up the internet by storm – proving that sometimes the most unexpected combinations can be the most satisfying,” Gafoor added.

So, how about kickstarting the day with this new food trend on the block? Do not forget to tell us how you like it, too!

