How about some healthy, tasty pancakes today? (recipe inside)

Make this delicious recipe today. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If you like to begin your day on a healthy note, there is nothing better than counting on sweet potatoes. And as luck would have it, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently shared a lip-smacking recipe using two of our favourite things — pancakes and sweet potatoes!

Take a look.

Ingredients

1 cup – Sweet potato, boiled and mashed

¾ cup – Oats flour/water chestnut flour

1tsp – Flaxseed powder

1½ cup – Milk

½ tsp – Vanilla essence or cardamom powder

5g – Butter

Method

*For oats flour, grind ¾ cups of regular oats in a blender until it resembles a flour consistency.

*In a bowl, whisk all the ingredients till smooth and thick (add the milk gradually so that it is not too runny)

*Lightly grease a non-stick pan with one teaspoon butter, put a spoonful of batter in the warm pan, and cook for a few minutes on each side till brown.

*Serve the pancake with honey or maple syrup for sweetness. For a nutty taste, serve it with cashew or peanut butter.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd