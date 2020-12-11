scorecardresearch
Friday, December 11, 2020
How about some healthy, tasty pancakes today? (recipe inside)

Would you like to have this nutritious recipe shared by FSSAI?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 11, 2020 11:40:37 am
Make this delicious recipe today.

If you like to begin your day on a healthy note, there is nothing better than counting on sweet potatoes. And as luck would have it, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently shared a lip-smacking recipe using two of our favourite things — pancakes and sweet potatoes!

Take a look.

Ingredients 

1 cup – Sweet potato, boiled and mashed
¾ cup – Oats flour/water chestnut flour
1tsp – Flaxseed powder
1½ cup – Milk
½ tsp – Vanilla essence or cardamom powder
5g – Butter

Method

*For oats flour, grind ¾ cups of regular oats in a blender until it resembles a flour consistency.
*In a bowl, whisk all the ingredients till smooth and thick (add the milk gradually so that it is not too runny)
*Lightly grease a non-stick pan with one teaspoon butter, put a spoonful of batter in the warm pan, and cook for a few minutes on each side till brown.
*Serve the pancake with honey or maple syrup for sweetness. For a nutty taste, serve it with cashew or peanut butter.

