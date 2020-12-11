How about some healthy, tasty pancakes today? (recipe inside)

If you like to begin your day on a healthy note, there is nothing better than counting on sweet potatoes. And as luck would have it, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently shared a lip-smacking recipe using two of our favourite things — pancakes and sweet potatoes!
Take a look.
Try these deliciously fluffy and healthy Sweet Potato Pancakes. Try this twist on pancakes today! #RecipeRavivaar #EatRight #SweetPotato #Pancake #Recipe @mygovindia @PIB_India @MIB_India @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/nxrSX8JLNZ
— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) December 6, 2020
Ingredients
1 cup – Sweet potato, boiled and mashed
¾ cup – Oats flour/water chestnut flour
1tsp – Flaxseed powder
1½ cup – Milk
½ tsp – Vanilla essence or cardamom powder
5g – Butter
Method
*For oats flour, grind ¾ cups of regular oats in a blender until it resembles a flour consistency.
*In a bowl, whisk all the ingredients till smooth and thick (add the milk gradually so that it is not too runny)
*Lightly grease a non-stick pan with one teaspoon butter, put a spoonful of batter in the warm pan, and cook for a few minutes on each side till brown.
*Serve the pancake with honey or maple syrup for sweetness. For a nutty taste, serve it with cashew or peanut butter.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.