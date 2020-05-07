Move over dalgona coffee, this is the latest food trend on social media

Have you tried pancake cereals? (Source: valaslife/Instagram) Have you tried pancake cereals? (Source: valaslife/Instagram)

After dalgona coffee, netizens are now going berserk over another food — pancake cereals. With people exploring innovative quarantine meals amid the lockdown, this new food trend is now all over social media.

Pancake cereals or miniature pancakes slathered in syrup involves a simple recipe. It is made using something to squeeze pancake batter in tiny circles on a hot pan.

People have been using piping bags and squeeze bottles, and in their absence, sauce bottles, water bottles and syringes to make tiny pancakes of different flavours. Take a look:

Some also put a spin on the cereal dish by adding sprinkles or flavoured icing on top, while others are trying gluten-free and vegan ingredients and enjoying it with melted butter, instead of milk.

To make pancake cereals, prepare the batter of the required flavour first and then load it in a squeeze bottle or just a storage bag with zipper. Cut a tiny piece of the corner of the bag and gradually squeeze the batter out on to a nonstick or greased pan in the shape of pancakes. Once the pancakes are cooked, melt some butter on top and add milk or syrup.

