Thursday, May 07, 2020
Move over dalgona coffee, this is the latest food trend on social media

This new food trend has caught people's attention and is now all over TikTok and Instagram. Would you like to try?

pancake cereals Have you tried pancake cereals? (Source: valaslife/Instagram)

After dalgona coffee, netizens are now going berserk over another food — pancake cereals. With people exploring innovative quarantine meals amid the lockdown, this new food trend is now all over social media.

Pancake cereals or miniature pancakes slathered in syrup involves a simple recipe. It is made using something to squeeze pancake batter in tiny circles on a hot pan.

People have been using piping bags and squeeze bottles, and in their absence, sauce bottles, water bottles and syringes to make tiny pancakes of different flavours. Take a look:

Some also put a spin on the cereal dish by adding sprinkles or flavoured icing on top, while others are trying gluten-free and vegan ingredients and enjoying it with melted butter, instead of milk.

To make pancake cereals, prepare the batter of the required flavour first and then load it in a squeeze bottle or just a storage bag with zipper. Cut a tiny piece of the corner of the bag and gradually squeeze the batter out on to a nonstick or greased pan in the shape of pancakes. Once the pancakes are cooked, melt some butter on top and add milk or syrup.

Try pancake cereals for breakfast.

