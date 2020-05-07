Move over dalgona coffee, this is the latest food trend on social media

After dalgona coffee, netizens are now going berserk over another food — pancake cereals. With people exploring innovative quarantine meals amid the lockdown, this new food trend is now all over social media.
Pancake cereals or miniature pancakes slathered in syrup involves a simple recipe. It is made using something to squeeze pancake batter in tiny circles on a hot pan.
People have been using piping bags and squeeze bottles, and in their absence, sauce bottles, water bottles and syringes to make tiny pancakes of different flavours. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
I absolutely crumble to internet trends. This pancake cereal was not only fun to make but delicious 🤤🤤🤤🤤 Pro tip: I didn’t have a restaurant squeeze bottle and first tried it with a ziplock and it got everywhere – so I grabbed a water bottle with a squeeze top and it worked perfect. Recipe in stories!
Some also put a spin on the cereal dish by adding sprinkles or flavoured icing on top, while others are trying gluten-free and vegan ingredients and enjoying it with melted butter, instead of milk.
View this post on Instagram
I am over Dalgona Coffee (my stomach decided it's not for me) and am on to the next TikTok food trend- pancake cereal! 🥞 I love miniature anything so I am obsessed with this. It's so damn cute. I made a Funfetti version and it was so good. • 44g @pillsbury Funfetti pancake mix + water + splash of cake batter extract 5sp 3tbsp @lakanto syrup 1sp Fat free @reddiwip + sprinkles 0sp
To make pancake cereals, prepare the batter of the required flavour first and then load it in a squeeze bottle or just a storage bag with zipper. Cut a tiny piece of the corner of the bag and gradually squeeze the batter out on to a nonstick or greased pan in the shape of pancakes. Once the pancakes are cooked, melt some butter on top and add milk or syrup.
Try pancake cereals for breakfast.
