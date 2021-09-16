Jaggery that tastes like chocolate: Nutritionist shares health benefits

Jaggery is not only the perfect alternative to sugar but it also comes with a lot of health benefits. But there is one type of jaggery that leaves you with a taste similar to chocolate. Wondering what it is? Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal took to Instagram to talk more about it.

In Tamil Nadu, this jaggery is used to make a variety of sweet dishes as well as filter coffee. This is palm jaggery, originally made from the sap of Palmyra Palm. It is popularly known as karupatti.

“It has a unique chocolaty taste and contains a large number of vitamins and minerals. I discovered this wonder during my Yoga Teachers Training Course in Madurai,” Ganeriwal shared on Instagram.

Also Read | Simple tips to ensure your jaggery is chemical-free

A similar chocolate-like jaggery, made from the sap of date palm, is often used to make Bengal’s popular ‘sondesh’ — in fact, the sweet made with this jaggery, called ‘nolen gur‘, is a winter delicacy in the state.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‘Yuktahaar’by Munmun Ganeriwal (@munmun.ganeriwal)

Compared to refined sugar, palm jaggery retains all minerals even after the manufacturing process. Talking about the benefits, the nutritionist shared, “It is a storehouse of many minerals like iron, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium.”

She added, “A great source of energy with the presence of iron, palm jaggery is a great antidote for anaemia. It also has a much lower glycemic index.”

While the original karupatti may not look “polished” but rather “dull”, it is definitely more healthy that other refined jaggery. “The original karupatti is usually harder, doesn’t dissolve instantly, is dull (not overly polished) and also features colour inconsistencies. Don’t mistake these irregularities and choose something ‘smoother’, ‘prettier’ or more ‘even looking’,” the nutritionist advised.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!