scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Must Read

Jaggery that tastes like chocolate: Nutritionist shares health benefits

This jaggery variety is loaded with vitamins and minerals; know more about it

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 16, 2021 10:50:23 am
palm jaggeryThis chocolate-like jaggery is made from palmyra palm. (Source: munmun.ganeriwal/Instagram)

Jaggery is not only the perfect alternative to sugar but it also comes with a lot of health benefits. But there is one type of jaggery that leaves you with a taste similar to chocolate. Wondering what it is? Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal took to Instagram to talk more about it.

In Tamil Nadu, this jaggery is used to make a variety of sweet dishes as well as filter coffee. This is palm jaggery, originally made from the sap of Palmyra Palm. It is popularly known as karupatti.

“It has a unique chocolaty taste and contains a large number of vitamins and minerals. I discovered this wonder during my Yoga Teachers Training Course in Madurai,” Ganeriwal shared on Instagram.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Simple tips to ensure your jaggery is chemical-free

A similar chocolate-like jaggery, made from the sap of date palm, is often used to make Bengal’s popular ‘sondesh’ — in fact, the sweet made with this jaggery, called ‘nolen gur‘, is a winter delicacy in the state.

Compared to refined sugar, palm jaggery retains all minerals even after the manufacturing process. Talking about the benefits, the nutritionist shared, “It is a storehouse of many minerals like iron, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium.”

She added, “A great source of energy with the presence of iron, palm jaggery is a great antidote for anaemia. It also has a much lower glycemic index.”

While the original karupatti may not look “polished” but rather “dull”, it is definitely more healthy that other refined jaggery. “The original karupatti is usually harder, doesn’t dissolve instantly, is dull (not overly polished) and also features colour inconsistencies. Don’t mistake these irregularities and choose something ‘smoother’, ‘prettier’ or more ‘even looking’,” the nutritionist advised.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Bushwig, drag festival, LGBTQA community
In pictures: Drag extravaganza ‘Bushwig’ returns to New York

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X