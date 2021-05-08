Paleo desserts: Interesting facts about these healthy treats

With an increase in awareness about healthy diets, many people are slowly opening up to trying new diets based on their requirements and fitness goals. One such diet that is gaining popularity is the Paleo diet, which mimics the food consumed during the Paleolithic era and typically includes lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

This diet basically includes foods that, in the past, could be obtained by hunting and gathering. It is considered to be a lifestyle rather than a mere diet,” said Akshina and Raina Mehta, co-founders and head bakers, Moonlight Bakers.

They added that the paleo method of eating is not solely intended to be for weight loss. Since the Paleolithic men were hunters, this lifestyle emphasises a regular regimen of exercise. “One of the key highlights of this lifestyle is that it eliminates the consumption of processed foods, foods high in trans fats, grains, such as wheat, oats and barley, legumes, such as beans, lentils, peanuts and peas. Dairy products such as butter and cheese are also eliminated as they were considered to be harder to digest. Apart from that, foods such as refined sugar, salt, potatoes are also not part of this lifestyle,” they told indianexpress.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moonlight Bakers (@moonllightbakerss)

This diet is rich in fruits and vegetables that are the source of nutrients and are high in vitamins, minerals, and fibre content. Lean meat such as wild game, fish, and a limited amount of eggs are also a part of the lifestyle as sources of protein. These foods tend to fill you up quickly and are also slow-burning, thereby reducing cravings and the urge to eat junk foods. The source of fats mainly includes nuts (almonds, walnuts), different seeds, fish as well as avocados.

However, no matter the diet one follows, we all crave something sweet at times. While you would worry about gaining extra calories at the thought of desserts, here are some things you might be surprised to know about Paleo desserts.

ALSO READ | Make your weekend interesting with these delicious dessert recipes

“Paleo truffles are sweetened with dates, which are high in antioxidants, carotenoids, and dietary fibre. Almonds are added as a source of natural good fats, protein, fibre, vitamins E, B, and iron. For the main ingredient, you can use single-origin Belgian cocoa powder and 70 per cent Belgian chocolate,” they shared.

Paleo brownies are made with a blend of almond and coconut flours. Coconut flour is ideal for paleo due to its hypoallergenic nature. Unprocessed unrefined coconut sugar imparts a caramel deep flavour to the brownies and is known to have a low glycemic index.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moonlight Bakers (@moonllightbakerss)

Paleo cheesecake has soft and chewy date and almond flour base. “The cheesecake filling is made with coconut cream and coconut sugar along with single-origin Belgian dark chocolate. Eaten best chilled, this dessert is brilliant in digesting even for the most irritable gut,” they said.

Chocolate cake made with a paleo flour blend filled and frosted with a luscious coconut cream ganache is a treat for your tastebuds and your gut flora.

Generally, lifestyle changes work better than diets. But eating well and exercising are as important.