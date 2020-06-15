Non-fried koftas, anyone? Try this super easy recipe today

Make this lip-smacking recipe now. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram) Make this lip-smacking recipe now. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram)

Good food is the best way to lift one’s spirits. And it only becomes better when it is ghar ka khaana, as a home-cooked meal is the perfect combination of delicious and healthy food. But what if we tell you that you can even turn a traditional specialty into something healthy? Sharing a recipe that is all about healthy and guilt-free eating is MasterChef India runner up Neha Deepak Shah, who keeps sharing mouth-watering recipes that are easy to make and do not requite a lot of oil.

Take a look at what she had to say:

“My current mood = Non-fried everything. I am realising slowly that there is no need to deep fry because:

*Wastes a lot of oil

*Prevents you from reusing that oil

*Non-fried everything tastes as good

Feeling so good about it. Discovering a lot of these recipes have also been a learning for me.”

So, what’s cooking this time?

Here is the recipe for Non-Fried Kofta in Palak Gravy

For koftas

Ingredients

1 large – Potato (boiled and cooled)

1/2 cup – Paneer

1 tbsp – Corn flour

1/2 tsp – Grated ginger

2 tbsp – Chopped coriander leaves

1 – Green chilli, finely chopped

A pinch of garam masala

Salt and pepper

For filling

2 tbsp – Chopped cashews

1 tbsp – Raisins

1/4 cup – Grated cheese or paneer

Few teaspoons of oil for cooking in the pan.

Make the koftas by mixing all the ingredients and making medium-sized balls. Steam them in the appe/paniyaram pan.

Palak gravy

Ingredients

500g – Palak (steam removed)

1 no – Medium sized onion, finely chopped

3-4 – Garlic cloves, finely chopped

1/2 – Tomato, finely chopped

1 – Green chilly, chopped

1/2 tsp – Grated ginger

1 tbsp – Ghee

1/2 tsp – Kasuri methi

1/2 tsp – Cumin seeds

1 – Bay leaf

Pinch of garam masala

Method

*Blanch palak with a pinch of sodium bicarbonate. Cook it only for 30 seconds and then drain and transfer into a bowl with chilled water.

*Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin and bay leaf. Cook for a bit and then add onion, garlic and cook until the onion is translucent.

*Add tomato, green chilly and ginger and cook for two to three minutes until the tomato is cooked and softened. Remove the bay leaf.

*Grind this along with the blanched spinach into a smooth paste.

*Heat oil in a kadhai and add the bay leaf along with spinach mixture and cook it on low flame. Add the masalas, cover and cook for five to six minutes and then add the koftas to this.

Would you like to try?

