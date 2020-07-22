Nutritious recipe: Make this comforting bowl of palak khichdi today

Try this easy recipe for a filling meal. (Source: Nmami Agarwal/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try this easy recipe for a filling meal. (Source: Nmami Agarwal/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

It is not surprising to hear people say ‘khichdi‘ when asked about comfort food. That is perhaps because it can be prepared in numerous ways according to ones taste. While some like it simple with a just one lentil, others add loads of vegetables to their bowl. So if you are looking for variations you can try with khichdi, how about adding a generous dose of spinach peppered with some turmeric and ghee?

Here’s nutritionist Nmami Agarwal’s recipe for Palak Khichdi.

“This perfect blend of traditional Indian comfort food, which is made up of different vegetables, rice and turmeric, provides mutual supplementation, where you get essential amino acids in one,” she said.

Ingredients

20g – Spinach

20g – Rice

5g – Masoor dal

5g – Peas

5g – Broccoli

10g – Onion

1 – Green chilli

1 tsp – Ghee

½ tsp – Garlic

½ tsp – Cumin seeds

Asafoetida (Hing), a pinch

Red chilli, a pinch

Salt, to taste

Turmeric, a pinch

Method

*Wash the vegetables, rice and dal separately and keep them aside.

*Take a pressure cooker and add rice, dal, broccoli, peas, turmeric, one pinch of hing, oil and 1-2 cups of water and pressure cook.

*In a separate pan, add spinach and water and boil. Then transfer the spinach to cold water. After a while, blend it to make a paste.

*Then take a skillet, add some ghee/oil, jeera, chopped garlic, pinch of hing, green chillies, chopped onions and cook till they change in colour.

*Then add the spinach paste and cook.

*Then add the rice and dal mixture and mix well.

*Add in the spices and mix well. Cook for some more time.

*When it is prepared turn off the flame and cover with a lid.

*Serve with dahi, chutney or papad.

Here’s why this khichdi is good for you.

“Spinach being the main ingredient is a great source of vitamin A, vitamin K, folate, magnesium and iron. It helps in relieving blood clotting, promotes immune function and is essential for tissue growth. This gluten-free recipe has all the properties to promote weight loss and detoxify your body. Small amount of ghee is a great source of macronutrients and turmeric relieves the joint pain in arthritis,” said Agarwal.

Would you like to try?

