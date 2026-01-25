Here’s why pahadi gahat dal is a must-try winter superfood

Gahat dal, commonly known as horse gram, has been a staple in pahadi households for generations, valued for both its traditional significance and strong nutritional profile.

In Uttarakhand, parathas made with gahat dal are a popular winter delicacy, and are served with ghee and chutney.

Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explains what sets it apart and how it may affect conditions such as kidney stones and diabetes.

“Gahat dal stands out nutritionally because it contains slightly higher protein and fibre than many common dals, making it particularly filling and supportive of steady digestion.”

She adds that the dal is also a good source of iron, calcium, and polyphenols, nutrients which support energy production, gut health, and immunity. “This is one reason people in the hills often consider it a strength-building, warming food ideal for colder climates and physically demanding lifestyles.”