Here’s why pahadi gahat dal is a must-try winter superfood

Gahat dal, commonly known as horse gram, has been a staple in pahadi households for generations, valued for both its traditional significance and strong nutritional profile.
In Uttarakhand, parathas made with gahat dal are a popular winter delicacy, and are served with ghee and chutney.
Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explains what sets it apart and how it may affect conditions such as kidney stones and diabetes.
“Gahat dal stands out nutritionally because it contains slightly higher protein and fibre than many common dals, making it particularly filling and supportive of steady digestion.”
She adds that the dal is also a good source of iron, calcium, and polyphenols, nutrients which support energy production, gut health, and immunity. “This is one reason people in the hills often consider it a strength-building, warming food ideal for colder climates and physically demanding lifestyles.”
According to Sheikh, early studies suggest that gahat dal may help improve urine flow and reduce certain stone-forming substances, particularly in cases linked to high oxalate levels.
However, she stresses that while it may offer supportive benefits, it should never be considered a substitute for proper medical treatment for kidney stones.
Dt. Sheikh says gahat dal is especially useful because it digests slowly and releases glucose more gradually than many other pulses.
“This slower digestion helps control post-meal sugar spikes and supports more stable energy levels through the day.”
Its fibre content, she adds, also helps curb cravings and maintain satiety levels, which is an advantage for blood sugar management and weight control.
Despite its benefits, Sheikh says, moderation is key. “Some people may feel bloated if they eat too much at once, especially if their gut is already sensitive,” she says.
“Gahat dal is also slightly higher in natural purines, so individuals with high uric acid levels should exercise caution. Anyone trying it for the first time can start with small servings to see how their body responds.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
