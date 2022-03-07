Padma Lakshmi shares chipotle coleslaw recipe with a trick to make it ‘little healthier’

TV show host, anchor, former model, and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi’s recipes always make for an exciting addition to meals.

From chutneys to dips, Padma often takes to Instagram to share some of her favourite recipes, along with a heart-warming story to it.

Recently, she shared a coleslaw recipe which was unlike any coleslaw you have tasted before. She wrote in her caption, “This spicy, refreshing coleslaw is based on a taste memory from when Littlehands (her daughter, Krishna) was a toddler. We used to visit a little spot called Snack Dragon in Alphabet City, that’s now closed. They had the best tacos and a super spicy coleslaw, which I LOVED.”

Her chipotle coleslaw recipe uses fresh veggies, a fruit, the Indian pantry staple dahi, and a surprise Mexican element that adds the smoky heat to this coleslaw. Padma shares that this can be enjoyed with fried chicken or any kind of tacos like steak tacos, chicken tacos or black bean tacos.

“It will last in your fridge for a long time, and once you have this, all you need to do is grill some steak, you know, sauté some shrimp and get some tortillas and guac,” she said.

CHIPOTLE COLESLAW

Ingredients

*4 cups of shredded red cabbage

*2 cups of shredded carrots

*1 Granny Smith apple, also known as green apple, cut into matchsticks

*2 tbsp regular yoghurt

*2 tbsp dahi

*2 tbsp of Chipotle in Adobo sauce

*Ground black pepper

*Quarter cup of mint leaves

1 and a half tbsp of lemon juice

Method:

Add the shredded cabbage, carrots, and cut apples into a bowl and mix them. To that, add mayo and yoghurt, and mix well. Add the chipotle in Adobo sauce as per your heat toleration level. Then, season it with black pepper and add ripped mint leaves. Finish it by sprinkling some salt and adding the lemon juice.

If you want to make the chipotle in Adobo sauce at home instead of buying it, you can follow this recipe to make the same.

In her video, Padma suggests that you can also slice up some serrano or jalapeño if you want more heat to layer it with the smokiness of the Chipotle in Adobo sauce.

