Padma Lakshmi’s chilli honey butter is the perfect dip for appetisers

No appetiser feels complete without an accompanying dip. While some like something sweet and sour, others prefer a spicy accompaniment to tingle their taste buds. After all, a dip can instantly elevate the most basic dish and add a burst of flavour to the meal. While many end up opting for the good ol’ mayonnaise, sauce, or homemade chutney, it’s time for you to experiment a little.

Padma Lakshmi, who regularly shares a host of interesting recipes on social media, took to Instagram to share how you can make ‘chilli honey butter’ with just four ingredients and in a few simple steps. “I am going to share how to make one of my all-time favourite recipes,” she said. Take a look.

What do you need?

*1 stick of unsalted butter

*2 tbsp of honey

*1/2 tsp of cayenne chilli powder

*3/4 tsp of Kashmir chilli powder

How to make?

*In a bowl, take honey, Kashmiri chilli powder, and cayenne chilli powder.

*Mix them well.

*Leave the butter out for 1-2 hours to soften.

*Put this butter in the prepared mixture and blend well using a spoon.

*Take a piece of parchment paper and place the paste on it.

*Roll the paper and seal it well. Place it in your refrigerator and you can use it whenever you want.

You can also use this chilli honey butter as a bread spread or with sautéed vegetables.

Prior to this, Padma Lakshmi had shared how you can make cranberry chutney without any hassle. “This is a tangy, spicy, Indian-inspired chutney that my sweet great aunt Bala used to make every year around Thanksgiving. In college, I would mix this chutney into hot buttered plain rice for a quick pilaf and I must say it has saved many a turkey sandwich,” she wrote.

Take a look.

