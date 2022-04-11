Padma Lakshmi’s ‘chatpati date and tamarind chutney’ is a must-try (recipe inside)

Television host, author and activist Padma Lakshmi is a complete foodie — her social media is proof.

The Indian-American personality is popular for her easy-to-cook, lip-smacking recipes that she shares with her viewers on Instagram. Padma’s food is set apart by the generous use of Indian flavours in tandem with her expert culinary skills.

Recently, she shared the recipe for a ‘chatpati date and tamarind chutney’ and had us bowled over with just how versatile the sweet-sour-spicy concoction is. Take a look at the post here.

Revealing that the recipe reminds her of her childhood in India, Padma said, “This chutney always reminds me of my childhood, something I’ve been thinking about quite a bit recently. When I was young, my sister-cousin Neela and I loved the category of snacks called chaat. The joys of chaat come from the thrilling mix of textures, temperatures, and flavors – we couldn’t get enough! This dark, gooey chutney was my first mother sauce of sorts and is one of the key components that takes a snack or dish to chaatpati status. ✨”

Take a look at the detailed recipe and instructions on how to make Padma Lakshmi’s chatpati date and tamarind chutney.

Storage tip– Store in a clean jar in your refrigerator and the chutney will last you until a month. But “do not put a wet spoon in the chutney as it will cause the chutney to go bad.”

Ingredients:

*Water (as required)

*A handful of dates, pitted and then chopped finely (Padma insists that it’s okay if you can’t find the patience to chop the dates finely. Just remember to smash the dates in the pan later, while they are bubbling away)

*Tamarind paste

*Ground cumin

*Ground coriander

*Ground cayenne pepper

Method

*First, dry roast the spices and wait till a fragrant aroma emanates. Once fragrant, add in the tamarind paste and stir vigorously to avoid any lumps.

*Wait until the mixture comes to a boil, lower the heat and let it simmer for a few minutes before adding in the dates.

*Once the dates are softened and the chutney has reached a thick consistency, add 2 teaspoons of salt.

*Add a cup of water and let it simmer away for 40-45 minutes on low heat. Alternatively, you can blend it after 25 minutes of simmering as well.

