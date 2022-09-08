scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Padma Lakshmi shows how to add a tamarind twist to this classic beverage

Here's how you can prepare this tangy and refreshing drink at home in just a few simple steps

Padma LakshmiPadma Lakshmi shares the recipe for tamarind mojito (Source: Padma Lakshmi/Instagram)

Mocktails not only make for a refreshing drink but also a great accompaniment to bland meals. And, what better than a glass of minty mojito, especially in this hot and humid weather? While many love the good ol’ mint and lime mojito, others don’t mind experimenting with varied flavours. As such, how about adding a tamarind touch to your regular mojito?

“I love mojitos, but the mint leaves always get all up in your teeth! Pro-tip: muddle everything in a shaker. You’ll get all the herbaceous, minty flavour without leaves in your teeth,” Padma Lakshmi wrote on Instagram, sharing a quick and refreshing recipe for tamarind mojito.

Check out the video here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) 

Here’s how you can prepare tamarind mojito at home in just a few simple steps.

Ingredients

*1-inch raw tamarind paste
*12 mint leaves
*1/2 lime
*4 oz tamarind soda or club soda

Method

*In a cocktail shaker, add the juice of half a lime and tamarind, and mint leaves. Gently muddle everything.
*Add the tamarind soda, and some ice cubes. Give everything a good shake.
*Fill a glass with ice and strain the dink into the glass.
*Garnish with some fresh mint.

