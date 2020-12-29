Padma Lakshmi makes ‘dairy-free appetiser pakodas’ with virtual guidance from mom

Model Padma Lakshmi, who prefers protein-rich foods over processed ones, recently shared a video in which she is seen making India’s favourite snack — pakoda. The special thing about her “quarantine cooking” session was that she was trying the dish for the first time with “virtual guidance” from her mother, Vijaya Lakshmi.

Giving us a glimpse of her Tamil-style pakoda-making session, the Top Chef host also shared the step-by-step process of making the delicious treat with chickpea or besan flour, considered a good source of protein.

Padma, who has written several books and even has her own show, Taste the Nation, also had a quick chat with her mother, prodding her with a few interesting questions on food.

What is the most common ingredient that you use in your kitchen?

Masala powder which is sambar powder, said Vijaya.

What was your favourite food as a child?

Idlis

How has food changed in India?

Earlier, they used to grind the dals, now one can get ground batter in the grocery store. But nothing can beat homemade batter which is fresh.

What ways India has changed in terms of food?

Frequent buying of food from outside as more women are working now.

Ingredients

1 cup – Chickpea flour or besan

1 cup – Red onions

1 cup – Baby spinach leaves, chopped

½ cup – Coriander, chopped

1½ no – Green chillies, pounded or can use fresh green pepper

½ tsp – Kashmiri chilli powder

1/2tsp – Hing

½ tsp – Salt

½ tsp – Turmeric

Method

*In a bowl, add besan, chopped vegetables and the spices. Add water, one tbsp at a time. Check for salt.

*Make round balls.

*Take a pot with oil and heat it up. Then fry the pakodas on medium heat.

*Serve with mint-coriander chutney.

