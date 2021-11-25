Padma Lakshmi shares a tangy, Indian-inspired cranberry chutney recipe

American author, activist, model, and television host Padma Lakshmi shared an absolutely finger-lickin’ good recipe for a cranberry chutney on Instagram. She revealed that her great aunt used to make the chutney every year around Thanksgiving.

It’s well know that cranberry sauce is a must have on every Thanksgiving dinner table, but this recipe gives it an Indian twist with a selection of spices typically used in Indian cooking.

“Aunt Bala was a fantastic cook and I always admired how she would incorporate the new, strange fruits of her adopted country into her culinary repertoire,” she wrote in the caption.

This sweet and sour relish was taught to Lakshmi by her aunt and is one she makes every year, she shares in the video. The recipe uses just eight ingredients and is super simple to whip up.

Check out the recipe for cranberry chutney here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi)

Ingredients:

*4 tablespoons canola oil

*24 oz. cranberries, fresh or frozen

*¼ cup plus 2 tsp sugar

*1 teaspoon cayenne

*Salt, to taste

*¼ tsp fenugreek seeds

*½ tsp asafetida powder

*½ tsp turmeric

Method:

In a deep set pan, take 4 tbsp canola or grapeseed oil. Heat the oil on medium heat and sauté the cranberries until they begin to burst. Adjust heat to medium low, and add the sugar, cayenne and salt. Cover and cook for 20 minutes, stirring often (every 5 mins) to make sure it doesn’t catch at the bottom of pan. Add a bit of water if it does and stir to loosen. While cranberries are cooking, place fenugreek seeds in a dry skillet and roast for a just a couple minutes on medium heat. Grind seeds into a powder with a mortar and pestle. When the cranberries have cooked for 20 minutes, add the ground fenugreek, asafetida and turmeric, and continue to simmer for another 15-20 minutes. Add up to 1 cup of water. The chutney will be ready when the cranberries have all burst and the mixture is a thick, bubbling jam.

Padma Lakshmi added this recipe keeps for months in an airtight container and makes about two cups. She also shared that the cayenne powder can be substituted with Kashmiri chili powder or other mild chili powder.

“I want you to use this as a guide. This is how my family likes this chutney. But you guys may not want it as spicy, so cut the chili, it’s okay. Recipes are always something to get you to the end of the dish,” The Encyclopedia of Spices and Herbs author suggested.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!p