Padma Lakshmi’s masala chai recipe is the perfect way to kickstart the week

Padma Lakshmi needs no introduction to culinary enthusiasts. The Indian-American author, activist, model, and television host regularly shares tidbits of her life, recipes, and kitchen hacks on her social media.

As such, the Emmy-nominated food expert’s classic masala chai recipe, that she recently shared on Instagram, was much loved by tea enthusiasts with comments ranging from “I love everything about this!!❤️❤️❤️” to “Was looking for an easy masala chai recipe and it couldn’t be easier than this. Thanks @padmalakshmi”

Take a look at the video shared by Padma below:

“I can’t believe I shared this almost three years ago!! The secret project I mention? That was ‘taste the nation’! So much has changed since then… I hope everyone is staying safe and warm this holiday season” she wrote in the caption.

She also mentioned that Darjeeling tea is “powerful”, so people “who get kept up by coffee a lot, or by caffeine and tea, should not have this after 4pm.”

Check out the detailed recipe for homemade masala chai, as narrated by her, below:

Ingredients

1 tsp finely diced fresh ginger

4 pieces of star anise

¼ tsp ground cardamom

¼ tsp ground cloves

3 tsp loose leaf Darjeeling tea or other strong black tea

3 tsp brown sugar

1 cup whole milk

2 tsp honey

Method:

*In a saucepan, add 4 cups water along with ginger, star anise, cardamom, clove and bring to a boil.

*Once it boils, reduce the heat to simmer and add the tea, sugar, milk and honey.

*Simmer it for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring to dissolve the sugar.

*Strain the tea into cups and serve hot.

*This recipe serves 4.

“So I am going to have this tea and three or four other cups that are in there and I’m going to curl up with a book”, she said in the video. “I’m going to read that and stay in and cuddle with myself”, she added.

