Ahead of Oscars 2023, Padma Lakshmi prepares fried rice in honour of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Fans are rooting for Everything Everywhere All At Once, an imaginative movie by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, as the film has bagged 11 nominations across 10 categories in the upcoming Oscar Awards 2023, scheduled to be held on Sunday. Indian-American writer and activist Padma Lakshmi is no different as she admitted to thinking about the movie all week. To express her support for Asian actor Michelle Yeoh and the whole cast of the film, she even prepared a special dish.

“This one goes out to @michelleyeoh_official and the whole cast of #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce ahead of the Oscars next week— I’m rooting for you!! So I channelled my inner racaccoonie, cleaned out my fridge, and fried up some rice,” she wrote. “I haven’t been to a Benihana since high school so I’m not exactly making an onion volcano but this is how I like to do it.”

In a video shared alongside, she shared that she wanted to make something in honour of this movie. “So, I am going to try and raccoon it. I cleaned out my fridge. The important thing about fried rice is to make it really flavourful and make it the way you like it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi)

Ingredients

*Garlic

*Ginger

*Shallot

*Black vinegar

*Soy sauce

*Hoisin

*Fermented bean paste

*Chilli sauce

*Chilli powder

*Canola oil

*Carrots

*Celery

*Mushroom

*Bell pepper

*Pepper

*Cooked rice

*Butter

ALSO READ | Vada Pav recognised as 13th best sandwich in the world; check the complete list here

Method

*Start by heating up 2 tbs of canola oil in a pan.

*Once that oil starts shimmering, add some aromatic including shallots, ginger, and garlic.

*Now, add a cup of carrots followed by celery. “Add the slowest cooking vegetables first,” she shared a tip, adding that you shouldn’t use watery vegetables while preparing fried rice.

*Now add some soy sauce, black vinegar, fermented bean paste, 1 cup of bell pepper, 1 tsp of pepper, 1 tsp of chilli powder, 1 tbsp of chilli sauce, and 1 tbsp of hoisin.

*She suggested that you can also add some shrimp or tofu or chicken to this dish.

*Break up the rice with your hands and transfer it to the pan.

*She then added 2 tbsp of butter to give it a little more fat. Mix everything well.

Your fried rice is ready!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!