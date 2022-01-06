‘Bright, refreshing, and spicy’: Padma Lakshmi shares recipe for ‘favourite’ chutney

Television show host, cookbook author, and a self-proclaimed lover of ‘chutneys’, Padma Lakshmi’s recipes always please the palate.

As such, when she took to Instagram to share the recipe for “one of my favorites condiments” — the refreshing green apple and mint chutney — we couldn’t help but share it with you.

“Bright, refreshing and spicy”, she captioned the post. Take a look here:

While Padma made the chutney as a condiment to accompany a red snapper preparation, it will taste as delicious when served with Indian snacks, chicken breast for a quick dinner, or just enjoyed as is.

Here’s the recipe, as per Padma’s Instagram post:

Ingredients

*Green apples – chopped

*Tomatoes – chopped

*Green chillies – chopped

*Mint leaves – a handful

*Lemon juice – a teaspoon (it will help the chutney to stay fresh and prevent any oxidisation)

*Water – a sprinkle

Method

*Blitz the ingredients in a blender and your bright and zesty, flavourful chutney will be ready in no time!

Would you like to try this super easy-to-make chutney recipe?

Let us know!

