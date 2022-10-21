Try Padma Lakshmi’s ‘chow chow curry’ recipe for dinner tonight

‘What should we have for dinner?’ is a common question that we all ask, or answer every single day. If you, too, are tired of cooking the same ol’ lentils and vegetables, how about something different tonight? No, we aren’t talking about anything fancy; today we have a South Indian recipe for you. But again, it is not the regular dosa, idli, or rice! Indian-American writer and activist Padma Lakshmi recently took to Instagram to share a recipe for a rather interesting Indian dish — chow chow curry.

Commonly known as chayote, chow chow is an edible plant belonging to the gourd family, Cucurbitaceae. It is known for its delicious seeds, roots, shoots, flowers, leaves, and fruit. This roughly pear-shaped, mild-flavoured, green vegetable is rich in nutrients and, thus, should find a place on your menu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi)

“We are making a very simple stir-fried curry. This is chow chow which is also known as chayote,” Padma Lakshmi started out saying. Here’s how you can make it in a jiffy.

Ingredients

*Chow chow

*Oil

*Cumin seeds

*Mustard seeds

*Onions

*Tomatoes

*Ginger

*Salt

*Hing

*Turmeric

*Kashmiri red chilli

Method

*Peel the chow chow.

*Chop it finely and rinse the pieces in water.

*Heat some oil in a pan, and add cumin seeds and mustard seeds to it.

*Next, add sliced onions, tomatoes and ginger to the pan.

*Add salt and a pinch of hing to the mixture.

*Now, add the chow chow pieces to the pan.

*Add spices such as salt, turmeric and Kashmiri red chilli.

*Let this cook for about 15 minutes and it’s ready!

“It’s delicious, mild and great to have with rice and dal or wrapped up in a paratha or roti,” she suggested.

