‘One of my all-time favourites’: Padma Lakshmi shares recipe for ‘Chidambaram chicken’

February 10, 2022 8:00:05 pm
Television host, cookbook author and culinary enthusiast Padma Lakshmi‘s Instagram handle is a treasure trove for food aficionados across the globe. With many lip-smackin’ recipes up her sleeve, Padma often shares cooking tips and tricks on her social media.
As such, when she took to Instagram to share the recipe of ‘Chidambaram chicken’ — which she described as “one of my all-time favourites” — we just had to bring the details to you. “I’ve been making this dish since college and it’s named after my uncle!”, Padma captioned the post. Take a look here:
View this post on Instagram
Take a look at the full recipe by clicking here, or take a look at the detailed steps below.
Ingredients
🐔 2 whole boneless, skinless chicken thighs (you can also use breasts) halved and cut into 1-inch pieces
🐔 Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
🐔 2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil
🐔 2 onions, diced
🐔 2 red bell peppers, diced
🐔 2 large cloves of garlic, minced
🐔 1 tablespoon ginger, peeled and minced
🐔 1 tablespoon Garam Masala
🐔 ¼ to ¼ teaspoon dried red chilli pepper flakes, or to taste (optional)
🐔 1 cup water, or as needed
🐔 ½ cup fresh mint minced, or to taste
🐔 Basmati rice, to serve
Method
*In a big bowl, add the chicken and season it with salt, black pepper, and a pinch of garam masala. Set aside.
*Add oil to a big skillet over medium heat. Sweat the onions for 5-6 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, and bell pepper to the pan, and cook, stirring occasionally for 2-3 minutes more. Turn the heat down to low if vegetables stick to the bottom of the pan.
*Add garam masala, and stir for another minute or two. Stir in chili flakes (if using) and then add the chicken. Toss to coat chicken evenly, then add 1 cup of water, cover the pan and let simmer.
*Stir in the yoghurt and taste for salt, adding more if necessary. Turn down the heat, simmering until the chicken is just cooked through.
*Sprinkle the mint on top and turn off the heat. Stir everything together and serve with warm basmati rice.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-