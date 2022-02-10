‘One of my all-time favourites’: Padma Lakshmi shares recipe for ‘Chidambaram chicken’

Television host, cookbook author and culinary enthusiast Padma Lakshmi‘s Instagram handle is a treasure trove for food aficionados across the globe. With many lip-smackin’ recipes up her sleeve, Padma often shares cooking tips and tricks on her social media.

As such, when she took to Instagram to share the recipe of ‘Chidambaram chicken’ — which she described as “one of my all-time favourites” — we just had to bring the details to you. “I’ve been making this dish since college and it’s named after my uncle!”, Padma captioned the post. Take a look here:

Ingredients

🐔 2 whole boneless, skinless chicken thighs (you can also use breasts) halved and cut into 1-inch pieces

🐔 Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

🐔 2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil

🐔 2 onions, diced

🐔 2 red bell peppers, diced

🐔 2 large cloves of garlic, minced

🐔 1 tablespoon ginger, peeled and minced

🐔 1 tablespoon Garam Masala

🐔 ¼ to ¼ teaspoon dried red chilli pepper flakes, or to taste (optional)

🐔 1 cup water, or as needed

🐔 1 cup plain yoghurt

🐔 ½ cup fresh mint minced, or to taste

🐔 Basmati rice, to serve

Method

*In a big bowl, add the chicken and season it with salt, black pepper, and a pinch of garam masala. Set aside.

*Add oil to a big skillet over medium heat. Sweat the onions for 5-6 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, and bell pepper to the pan, and cook, stirring occasionally for 2-3 minutes more. Turn the heat down to low if vegetables stick to the bottom of the pan.

*Add garam masala, and stir for another minute or two. Stir in chili flakes (if using) and then add the chicken. Toss to coat chicken evenly, then add 1 cup of water, cover the pan and let simmer.

*Stir in the yoghurt and taste for salt, adding more if necessary. Turn down the heat, simmering until the chicken is just cooked through.

*Sprinkle the mint on top and turn off the heat. Stir everything together and serve with warm basmati rice.

