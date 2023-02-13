Prepare cabbage poriyal in just 15 minutes, courtesy of Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi may have moved to the USA as a child but her love for traditional south-Indian dishes is evident as she regularly shares recipes for quick and delicious popular dishes. In a similar vein, the Indian-American author-actor took to Instagram to share the recipe for cabbage poriyal.

“This crunchy cabbage poriyal is layered with delicate flavours and comes together in minutes using only shredded cabbage, shredded coconut, and some staple Indian pantry items,” she wrote, adding that it serves as a great side dish with any curry or dal and rice. It “goes with so much more than just Indian food— I like to eat it the next day wrapped in a warm tortilla and smothered with my spicy scrambled eggs dotted with green chile and cilantro,” she added.

Padma Lakshmi shared that poriyal is a Tamil word for this particular variety of stir fry that she has demonstrated in the video. “You could use this same base to sizzle up whatever veg you might have on hand (beans poriyal is popular!)”

“Today, I am making a very quick cabbage stir fry. It’s like a 15-minute deal. It’s basically cabbage with some shredded coconut and aromatics,” she said in the video, sharing this delicious recipe.

Ingredients

*1-2 tbs of oil

*1 tbs black mustard seeds.

*1 tbs chana dal (split chickpea lentils)

*1 tbs urad dal (white gram lentil)

*1 minced pepper

*12 fresh curry leaves

*Shredded cabbage

*Salt to taste

*3/4 cup of Shredded coconut

Method

*Heat the oil on medium heat.

*To the oil, add some mustard seeds, chana dal, and urad dal.

*Sizzle them until the lentils get colour.

*Now add minced pepper and fresh curry leaves.

*To the pan, add your shredded cabbage and some salt.

*Once the cabbage reduces in volume, add some shredded coconut to it.

“I’ll probably have this with some rice, some dal or kootu which is another South-Indian soupy stew,” she said.

