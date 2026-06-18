‘Pack smart, eat safe’: FSSAI shares ‘simple tips’ to keep lunch hygienic

As schools, offices, and workplaces continue to rely on packed meals, a recent recommendation by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) highlights an often-overlooked aspect of nutrition: how food is packed can be just as important as what is packed. The FSSAI recently listed “simple” tips to make your “lunch healthy and hygienic.” In a post on X, it noted, “We put so much effort into cooking the perfect meal, but how much thought do we give to packing it? Pack smart, eat safe. Follow these 4 simple tips and make every lunch healthy and hygienic.”

It listed the following tips.

*Wash, clean, and dry lunch boxes before use.

*Use food-grade containers like steel, glass, or food-grade plastic

*Ensure tight-fitting lids to prevent leakage

*Cool food before packing to avoid spoilage

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To verify, we reached out to a dietitian.

Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal noted that food safety plays a major role in preventing foodborne illnesses, digestive discomfort, and nutrient loss. “One of FSSAI’s key messages is to ensure that food is packed in clean, food-grade containers and handled with proper hygiene. Contamination can occur even when meals are nutritionally balanced if food is stored or transported incorrectly,” said Goyal.

Another important recommendation is to avoid packing very hot food in tightly sealed containers immediately. Goyal stressed that allowing food to cool slightly before packing can reduce moisture build-up, which may otherwise encourage bacterial growth and affect food quality.

It’s important to pack food mindfully for your health (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) It’s important to pack food mindfully for your health (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

From a nutritional standpoint, lunchboxes should ideally include a balance of protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates. While food safety is essential, meal composition remains equally important for maintaining energy levels, concentration, and satiety throughout the day, she added.

We put so much effort into cooking the perfect meal, but how much thought do we give to packing it? Follow these 4 simple tips and make every lunch healthy and hygienic. #FSSAITips #LunchBoxTips #EatRightIndia pic.twitter.com/2ZBdYFPwT8 — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) June 10, 2026

Hydration is another aspect that is frequently ignored. “Especially in warm weather, carrying safe drinking water and staying hydrated helps support digestion, cognitive performance, and overall health,” said Goyal.

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What these recommendations highlight is that healthy eating starts long before the first bite. “It begins with safe handling, proper storage, and mindful packing,” said Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.