This is what happens to blood sugar levels when you drink overnight-soaked cinnamon water

Lately, CGMs, or continuous glucose monitors, are being used not just by diabetics but also by non-diabetics to test out foods and their effects on blood sugar levels. So, when content creator Murali Maddula tested the effects of cinnamon water on his blood sugar levels, we decided to take notes, as cinnamon is known to control blood glucose spikes effectively.

For this experiment, he paired cinnamon water with 200 grams of white rice — his benchmark for testing blood sugar responses. “Known for its active compound, cinnamaldehyde, cinnamon is celebrated for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. But does it really impact blood sugar when consumed before meals?” he asked.

• Modern-cooked white rice: Rapid spikes and high variability.

• Starch-removed rice: Some improvement in glucose response.

• White rice + quinoa mix: Balanced the spike with a steady curve.

• Low GI basmati rice: Minimal spikes and a smooth response.

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According to Maddula, drinking overnight-soaked cinnamon water helps reduce sugar levels by 40 percent compared to drinking cinnamon water, which has only been soaked for 15 minutes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“This experiment isn’t just about numbers; it’s about finding practical, science-backed solutions to enjoy traditional foods while making smarter choices. If you love rice and want to explore ways to balance blood sugar, this one’s for you!” said Maddula.

Why have cinnamon water?

Cinnamon water has gained attention for its potential benefits in managing blood sugar levels, particularly for individuals with type 2 diabetes or insulin resistance. “Cinnamon contains bioactive compounds, such as cinnamaldehyde, which may improve insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism,” said Dr Maneendra, consultant and HOD Critical Care Department, Gleneagles Hospital, Lakdi Ka Pul, Hyderabad.

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Cinnamon helps slow the digestion of carbohydrates in the digestive tract, leading to a more gradual release of glucose into the bloodstream. “This can prevent spikes in blood sugar levels post-meals. Additionally, cinnamon may enhance the efficiency of insulin, the hormone responsible for transporting glucose into cells, thereby reducing overall blood sugar levels,” said Dr Maneendra.

Here’s what to consider (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what to consider (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How much to have?

Studies suggest that consuming cinnamon in moderate amounts, such as 1-2 mg daily, might contribute to better glycemic control.

Should you keep cinnamon powder soaked overnight in water for optimum benefits?

Drinking overnight cinnamon powder water is more beneficial than soaking it for just 15 minutes due to the enhanced extraction of bioactive compounds like cinnamaldehyde, polyphenols, and antioxidants, said Kanikka Malhotra, a dietitian and diabetes educator. “These compounds contribute to cinnamon’s anti-inflammatory, blood sugar-regulating, and metabolism-boosting properties. Overnight soaking allows these beneficial components to infuse more thoroughly into the water, maximising their health benefits,” said Malhotra.

What to note?

“Drinking cinnamon water is an easy way to incorporate it into a daily routine. However, it’s essential to note that cinnamon’s effects on blood sugar are supportive and not a standalone treatment,” stressed Dr Maneendra.

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“Moderation is key to avoid excessive coumarin intake,” said Malhotra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murali Maddula (@monitormunchies)

Individuals with diabetes or blood sugar concerns should not rely solely on cinnamon water but instead use it to supplement their prescribed medications and lifestyle changes, including a healthy diet and regular exercise, asserted Dr Maneendra. Always consult a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes, especially when managing chronic conditions.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.