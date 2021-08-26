Popcorn test for mindful eating: Know what it is all about

Call it binge-eating, emotional eating or stress-eating, many of us tend to overeat to satiate cravings and sometimes even divert our minds. The reason can be any, but doing so can often lead to stomach cramps, bloating, gas and even weight gain.

One of the foremost causes of the same is mindless and distracted earing, said nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal.

Sharing that she often advises her clients to take the popcorn test to manage such erratic eating habits, she said that the test starts with imagining oneself holding a bucket of popcorn at a movie theatre. “Whenever we visit movie halls, we buy this huge bucket of popcorn. It is only when the film ends that we realise that we have finished the entire bucket,” she said.

On the contrary, if you imagine yourself with the same bucket of popcorn when you are by yourself, not watching or doing anything but just eating the popcorn, focused on the act of eating – then do you think you will be able to finish that bucket of popcorn? she asked.

What has really changed?

It is just the environment. An environment with distractions can make you eat mindlessly while in an environment where you are not distracted, you eat mindfully, she said.

What is the best way to overcome mindless eating?

“To ensure that you eat just the right amount of food, do not overeat. You need to see that you are eating food while doing nothing. You need to eat slowly, and chew your food well,” she noted.

