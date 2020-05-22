This is the easiest way to make oregano seasoning at home

Not just pizzas and pastas, oregano seasoning goes quite well with sandwiches, soups, baked foods, among other dishes. If you prefer a dash of oregano on your foods, how about you begin to make it at home in the required quantities instead of buying it each time?
Oregano seasoning can be easily made at home in no time with only a few ingredients. Take a look at the recipe by former MasterChef runner-up and chef Neha Deepak Sharma and try it:
Read| Enjoy your favourite garlic bread at home with this recipe
Ingredients
1 tsp – Dried oregano
1 tsp – Dried basil
1 tsp – Crushed black pepper
2 tsp – Crispy garlic
1 tbsp – Salt
1 tsp – Chilli flakes
Read| Spices, herbs and seasonings: How to elevate your cooking game
Method
* In a bowl, add the ingredients and mix it thoroughly. Your oregano seasoning is ready.
Making oregano seasoning at home is not only cheaper but it can also be stored in an air-tight container for a long time.
Take a look at Neha’s video where she is seen making the seasoning.
View this post on Instagram
🍕OREGANO SEASONING 🍕 There are lots of recipe on the internet and I have tried many too and after lots of combinations, I have to say that this recipe is the closest ever. It is super easy to make and is relatively cheaper. You can store it in an air tight container for long. Swipe left to see the video on how to make it ! 🍕 RECIPE 🍕 🍃1 tbsp Dried Oregano 🍃1 tsp Dried Basil ⚫️1 tsp Crushed Black Pepper 🧄2 tsp Crispy Garlic 🧂1 tbsp Salt 🌶1 tsp Chilli flakes To make crispy garlic, fine chop garlic & cook it in some oil on medium flame until it turns crispy, strain it to remove excess oil and use. #Dominos #Domino #Pizza #Oregano #PizzaSeasoning #Spice #Spicemix #LockDown #StayHome #Quarantine #PizzaLover #PizzaTime #DominosPizza #Baking #Bread #Bake #Recipe #EasyRecipe
Would you like to try this?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.