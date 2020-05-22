This is the easiest way to make oregano seasoning at home

Make oregano seasoning for pizza and other dishes at home. (Source: Getty Images) Make oregano seasoning for pizza and other dishes at home. (Source: Getty Images)

Not just pizzas and pastas, oregano seasoning goes quite well with sandwiches, soups, baked foods, among other dishes. If you prefer a dash of oregano on your foods, how about you begin to make it at home in the required quantities instead of buying it each time?

Oregano seasoning can be easily made at home in no time with only a few ingredients. Take a look at the recipe by former MasterChef runner-up and chef Neha Deepak Sharma and try it:

Read| Enjoy your favourite garlic bread at home with this recipe

Ingredients

1 tsp – Dried oregano

1 tsp – Dried basil

1 tsp – Crushed black pepper

2 tsp – Crispy garlic

1 tbsp – Salt

1 tsp – Chilli flakes

Read| Spices, herbs and seasonings: How to elevate your cooking game

Method

* In a bowl, add the ingredients and mix it thoroughly. Your oregano seasoning is ready.

Making oregano seasoning at home is not only cheaper but it can also be stored in an air-tight container for a long time.

Take a look at Neha’s video where she is seen making the seasoning.

Would you like to try this?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd