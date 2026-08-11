Two Indian favourites make TasteAtlas’ World’s 100 Most Iconic Seafood Dishes list

TasteAtlas, an online culinary guide, has come out with its ‘World’s 100 Most Iconic Seafood Dishes’ rankings, and India has bagged two celebrated spots — with Chingri Malai Curry from West Bengal on #63 and Karimeen Pollichathu from Kerala on #94.

Chef Virender Singh Rai, Executive Chef at Tikitii Goa, says that this is one of those dishes where simplicity really works. “A highly popular dish from Bengal, it is renowned for its perfect balance of creamy coconut milk, aromatic whole spices, and fresh prawns. The natural sweetness of the prawns blends beautifully with the richness of the coconut milk, while just the right amount of spice brings everything together,” he shares.

Chef and food author Sadaf Hussain mentions that the historical relationship between Bengal and Southeast Asia, with a spotlight on “trade routes, colonial encounters, and cultural exchanges”, connected the two regions for centuries, creating opportunities for culinary influences to travel across borders.

According to him, “Malaysian and Singaporean cuisines typically use ingredients such as lemongrass and galangal, whereas Bengali versions do not.” The Bengali preparation instead relies on ingredients and spice combinations that are deeply rooted in the region’s culinary traditions, he adds.

Previously, TasteAtlas ranked Chingri Malai Curry #11 on its list of the “Best shrimp dishes in the world”.

Karimeen Pollichathu, Kerala

This is a traditional delicacy from Kerala and a beautiful example of the region’s seafood cooking. “The dish features fresh Karimeen (pearl spot fish) marinated in a spicy, aromatic masala paste, layered with a flavourful masala, wrapped in a banana leaf, and traditionally pan-fried or cooked until perfectly tender,” says Chef Rai.

According to him, the banana leaf adds a lovely earthy aroma while helping the fish stay moist and allowing the flavours to come together beautifully. “What makes Karimeen Pollichathu special is the balance between the freshness of the fish and the warmth, depth, and gentle spice of the masala in every bite. It’s a dish that is rich in flavour, comforting, and truly captures the essence of Kerala’s traditional seafood cuisine,” he further adds.

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Some other seafood dishes on TasteAtlas‘ list include:

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#1 Conchitas a la parmesana

Conchitas a la parmesana is a traditional dish that’s served as an appetizer. It consists of scallops that are topped with grated parmesan, then placed under the broiler for a few minutes.

#2 Tacos gobernador

Tacos gobernador (lit. governor’s tacos) are Mexican tacos named after a Sinaloan governor. In order to prepare the dish, warm tortillas are filled with a combination of shrimps, grated cheese, coriander, onions, and tomatoes. The tortillas are then folded in half, brushed with butter, and cooked on a griddle over medium heat.

#3 Oto nigiri sushi

Otoro nigiri sushi is a traditional type of nigiri sushi. It consists of hand-pressed sushi rice that’s topped with slices of fatty cuts of tuna. Different cuts of tuna are classified as otoro (fatty), chutoro (medium-fatty), and akami (red meat).

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#4 Kalamar Tava

Kalamar tava is a traditional dish that features cleaned squid that’s cut into thick rings, soaked in milk, then dipped in a batter of flour, baking soda, and salt before it’s fried in hot oil and typically served with a Turkish tartar-like sauce on the side for dipping, along with a few lemon wedges.

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The rankings are not a final global conclusion when it comes to food, but an attempt to promote local cuisine, instill pride in traditional dishes, and arouse curiosity about dishes you haven’t tried yet.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.