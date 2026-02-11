The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs

Individuals with irritable bowel syndrome or sensitivity to onions should start with small quantities to assess tolerance

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 11, 2026
onion flowerDo you have onion flower in your diet? (Photo: AI Generated)
Onion flowers are often described as underrated edible blooms. But does it really offer benefits for the gut? To verify, we reached out to Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said: “Yes, onion flower is edible and nutritious, though it is not commonly used today. It belongs to the same family as onions and garlic and contains natural prebiotic fibres that feed beneficial gut bacteria. A diverse and balanced gut microbiome is important for digestion, immunity, and managing inflammation,” said Sheikh.

How does it help with digestion and bloating?

Onion flowers support digestion by boosting digestive secretions and improving gut movement. “This can help reduce bloating, gas, and the feeling of heaviness after meals, especially in people with slow digestion or frequent acidity.”

Is it similar to onions in terms of health effects?

Nutritionally, yes, affirmed Sheikh. “Onion flowers contain sulfur compounds and antioxidants similar to onions, but in milder amounts. This makes them gentler on the stomach for some individuals while still offering digestive and anti-inflammatory benefits.”

Can everyone include onion flower in their diet?

Most people can consume it without issues. However, individuals with irritable bowel syndrome or sensitivity to onions should start with small quantities to assess tolerance.

gut health Here’s what you should note (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What are the best ways to consume onion flower?

It can be added to salads, lightly sautéed with vegetables, or used in simple sabzis. “Minimal cooking is recommended, as excessive heat can reduce its nutritional value,” said Sheikh.

Does it fit into traditional or functional nutrition approaches?

Traditional diets included a variety of edible flowers and greens that are often overlooked today. “Onion flower aligns well with Ayurvedic principles and modern functional nutrition by supporting gut health naturally as part of a balanced diet,” said Sheikh.

Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

