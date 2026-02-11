The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs

Do you have onion flower in your diet? (Photo: AI Generated)

Onion flowers are often described as underrated edible blooms. But does it really offer benefits for the gut? To verify, we reached out to Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said: “Yes, onion flower is edible and nutritious, though it is not commonly used today. It belongs to the same family as onions and garlic and contains natural prebiotic fibres that feed beneficial gut bacteria. A diverse and balanced gut microbiome is important for digestion, immunity, and managing inflammation,” said Sheikh.

How does it help with digestion and bloating?

Onion flowers support digestion by boosting digestive secretions and improving gut movement. “This can help reduce bloating, gas, and the feeling of heaviness after meals, especially in people with slow digestion or frequent acidity.”