Try this one pot noodle soup recipe for a quick and filling meal

Bored of your regular fare at home? Why not make a one pot meal that is not khichdi but is a super comforting food nonetheless. Sounds exciting? An indulgence which will instantly lift up your spirits is one that you need right here, right now. Check out this easy recipe that we thought would satiate your noodle cravings while also ushering in some good cheer.
Fond of thukpa – the spicy noodles with broth – which are a favourite in many hill stations? The recipe shared by chef Anahita Dhondy on Instagram was her “version of thukpa” and seemed worth a try.
Take a look at what she had to say. “The packet of noodles and the tofu were calling out to me. I finally decided to try something out, my version of a nourishing broth, ‘a hug in a bowl’ my version of a thukpa. It’s a one pot meal and super comforting,” she said.
Spicy Tofu Noodle soup with dumplings
Ingredients
Veggies – whatever is available
Noodles – A pack
For the tofu in my secret spicy sauce:
1tsp – Butter
1tsp – Sesame oil (use any oil)
1tsp – Sesame seeds
2tbsp – Soy sauce
2tbsp – Honey
2tbsp – Vinegar
1tbsp – Heaped chilli paste (use anything you have)
Method
*For the stock, add everything, simmer for an hour.
*Boil your noodles in the same broth, I had frozen momos so I added those as well.
*Toss the tofu lightly in it.
*Lastly, pour the noodles and soup into your bowl, add any greens or beans. Top it up with the tofu, a little lemon juice and fresh herbs.
*Serve hot.
Pro tips:
The broth/stock can be made with any vegetables you have. If you’ve got half a cauliflower, add that, any peppers, leeks, herbs, etc. Mushroom, spring onions, chicken work really well.
Make sure you have garlic, ginger, onions and black pepper to give you an immunity boosting stock, add turmeric if you like. This stock is really easy to freeze, you can add it to all your dishes.
