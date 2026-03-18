Oncologist suggests ‘1 small habit’ you should practice every day: ‘Din mein ek…’

Oncologist Dr Vartika Vishwani recently shared the one habit that everyone should consistently follow in their routine. “I am not asking you to make drastic changes in your routine. Ek din mein ek fruit khaa lo (Eat one fruit a day). 1 fruit. 1 day. 1 small habit,” said Dr Vartika.

To verify, we turned to experts.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr K Sreekanth, a senior surgical oncologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, said that people can adopt this simple yet powerful habit. “Fruits provide a wide range of protective nutrients such as vitamins, antioxidants, fibre, and phytochemicals that help support the body’s natural defence mechanisms. These compounds help reduce oxidative stress and chronic inflammation in the body, both of which are known to play a role in the development of many cancers. Regular fruit intake also supports immune function and promotes healthier cellular activity,” said Dr Sreekanth.