Oncologist suggests ‘1 small habit’ you should practice every day: ‘Din mein ek…’

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Oncologist Dr Vartika Vishwani recently shared the one habit that everyone should consistently follow in their routine. “I am not asking you to make drastic changes in your routine. Ek din mein ek fruit khaa lo (Eat one fruit a day). 1 fruit. 1 day. 1 small habit,” said Dr Vartika.
To verify, we turned to experts.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr K Sreekanth, a senior surgical oncologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, said that people can adopt this simple yet powerful habit. “Fruits provide a wide range of protective nutrients such as vitamins, antioxidants, fibre, and phytochemicals that help support the body’s natural defence mechanisms. These compounds help reduce oxidative stress and chronic inflammation in the body, both of which are known to play a role in the development of many cancers. Regular fruit intake also supports immune function and promotes healthier cellular activity,” said Dr Sreekanth.
Another important benefit of fruits is their fibre content, which helps maintain a healthy digestive system and gut microbiome.
“Good gut health is increasingly recognised as an important factor in reducing the risk of certain cancers, particularly colorectal cancer. Fibre also helps regulate blood sugar levels and supports weight management, both of which are important because obesity and metabolic disorders are linked with a higher risk of several cancers,” said Dr Sreekanth.
It is important to emphasise that the benefits come from consuming whole fruits rather than relying on fruit juices or processed fruit products. Dr Sreekanth said that whole fruits provide fibre along with a balanced mix of nutrients that work together to support overall metabolic health. Including a variety of fruits such as apples, berries, citrus fruits, papaya, or guava ensures the body receives different protective compounds,” said Dr Sreekanth.
The best part about fruits is that they require no cooking or complex preparation, said MS Dnyaneshwari Barve, in charge of the nutrition and dietetics department, DPU Super Speciality Hospital, Pimpri, Pune.
“They can be washed and eaten directly, making them one of the most convenient and healthy snack options, especially for people with busy lifestyles. In addition, their natural sweetness can also help satisfy cravings, reducing the urge to consume processed or junk foods that are often high in unhealthy fats, salt and sugar.”
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She said that making fruits a daily habit is a simple yet effective step towards a healthier lifestyle. “Regular consumption not only helps meet nutritional needs but also promotes better energy levels, improved digestion and long-term wellness,” said Barve.
Dr Sreekanth emphasised that while no single food can prevent cancer on its own, consistent dietary habits can significantly influence long-term health. “Making it a daily routine to include fruits as part of a balanced diet, along with regular physical activity, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, limiting processed foods, and maintaining a healthy weight, can contribute meaningfully to cancer prevention and overall well-being.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.